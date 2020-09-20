PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "All of us at PepsiCo are devastated by the passing of Don Kendall. Don was the architect of the PepsiCo family. He was relentless about growing our business, a fearless leader, and the ultimate salesman. He believed in business as a way to build bridges between cultures, laying the foundation of our commitment to Winning with Purpose and defining the values that we refer to today as The PepsiCo Way. In many ways, he was the man who made PepsiCo, PepsiCo.

Don was an inspiration to all of us leaders at PepsiCo, from his endless passion to live and make a difference in the world; to his creativity and entrepreneurship; his belief in building bridges between cultures through business; his capacity to connect people and build relationships; his respect for diversity; and his support for the less privileged.

My wife, Maria, and I had the privilege of getting to know Don and his wife, Bim, over the past years, sharing many moments together in their home, and we came to know another side of Don: the loving husband, father, and grandfather. The cheerful companion. A pillar of the community. And a tremendous friend and mentor who will be deeply missed.

Don may have left us, but he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. We will continue to celebrate his life, both through our appreciation of the work he carried out, and by doing what he did better than anyone: competing and winning in the market, while continuing to make the world a better place.

On behalf of everyone who has ever worn PepsiCo blue, I send my deepest condolences to Bim, Don's four children, 10 grandchildren, and the entire Kendall family as they mourn the passing of this remarkable man."

Press Contact:

Carrie Ratner

carrie.ratner@pepsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-pepsico-chairman-and-ceo-ramon-l-laguarta-on-passing-of-donald-m-kendall-301134357.html

SOURCE PepsiCo