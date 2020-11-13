As you start the countdown to Christmas, advent calendars can help get you in the mood to celebrate. Even if you don’t observe Christmas, they can be a great way to treat yourself during the holiday season. (Think of it as a countdown to the new year instead.) Many advent calendars contain chocolates made with cow’s milk, which is stolen from mother cows who are subjected to the dairy industry’s cruel practices. Keep mother cows and their babies together by choosing dairy-free goodies to celebrate the season.

These vegan advent calendars will help you get into the Christmas spirit:

This calendar is also nut- and gluten-free, so it’s perfect for anyone with allergies.

If you’re more of a white chocolate fan, this advent calendar is for you. Moo Free also makes a vegan milk chocolate calendar option.

Luscious, lightly sweetened dark chocolate pieces make this advent calendar absolutely divine.

DIY Vegan Chocolate Advent Calendar

Start with a refillable advent calendar or make your own, then fill it with your favorite vegan chocolate—dark, milk, white, or a combination of each.

© Oh She Glows

Nonchocolate Options

When the weather is cold, enjoy a new vegan herbal tea every day.

This U.K. brand offers international shipping, so you can enjoy unique vegan popcorn flavors for 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Ciaté’s advent calendar features 22 mini vegan nail polishes, one full-size nail polish, and a mini watermelon lip oil.

© Ciaté London

Celebrate the holiday season with compassion by going vegan. Whatever holidays you celebrate, we have tips for making them animal-friendly:

8 Ways to Have a Vegan Hanukkah Celebration

Animal-Friendly Holiday Decor

How to Cat-Proof Your Christmas Tree

The post Start the Countdown to Christmas With These Vegan Advent Calendars appeared first on PETA.