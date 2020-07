STARBURST® Announces Permanent National Availability of All Pink Product Offering

To celebrate permanent product availability and International Self-Care Day, the brand is releasing a limited-edition self-care kit designed to make fans feel like a Pink STARBURST

NEWARK, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STARBURST® announced the beloved All Pink pack will move from a limited-edition product to a permanent, national, everyday offering in stores nationwide. To celebrate, the brand created limited-edition STARBURST All Pink Self-Care Kits ahead of International Self-Care Day on July 24 to treat fans like a Pink STARBURST.

"Our Pink STARBURST has been a fan favorite flavor for years and has led to the viral 'I Am A Pink STARBURST' meme, which personifies feeling special and treating yourself, and others, accordingly," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Director, Fruit Snacks. "We're thrilled to make STARBURST All Pink a permanent offering in our brand portfolio to help ensure our fans feel as special as we think they are, every day of the year."

The STARBURST All Pink Self-Care Kits include everything needed to feel special, including a gratitude journal, succulent, yoga towel, jade roller, meditative coloring book, shower steamer, sleep mask, tumbler, and, of course, plenty of Pink STARBURST — all carefully curated so you can treat yourself like the Pink STARBURST you are.

Hollyn-Taub added, "We want to celebrate the positivity and empowering message All Pink has come to stand for over the years. We recognize that our day-to-day lives have changed quite a bit this year — and we want to use this as an opportunity to encourage our fans to practice self-care."



This is not the first time the brand leaned into its beloved "I Am A Pink STARBURST" meme. In 2018, STARBURST launched an All Pink merchandise line that let fans show off their Pink STARBURST status quite literally on their sleeves.

Fans can find STARBURST All Pink at major retailers nationwide. Additionally, the STARBURST All Pink Self-Care Kits are available now at www.StarburstAllPink.com for $0.99 on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

