Starbucks U.S. Is All Talk; Starbucks France Takes Action—Urge U.S. Stores to Drop the Vegan Milk Upcharge, Too

Starbucks France has said, “Oui,” to dropping the vegan milk upcharge!

People who want to drink responsibly for the sake of animals or their own health or because they know that exploiting cows for the milk that’s meant for their babies is fueling the climate catastrophe can now do so at the majority of Starbucks France stores—they won’t be charged extra for oat, almond, soy, or coconut milk. The company announced the good news on Instagram (above), joining Starbucks stores in the U.K., which dropped the surcharge for all plant-based milks earlier this year. Starbucks stores in China, India, and elsewhere also offer dairy-free options at no additional cost.

Starbucks charges extra for vegan milk? That leaves a bad taste in our mouths @Starbucks ended the #vegan surcharge in the UK, but cows and humans EVERYWHERE suffer for dairy. End the surcharge in the U.S. next! pic.twitter.com/iVTzdmH1Bd — PETA (@peta) January 13, 2022

Starbucks claims to champion social causes while imposing a surcharge that harms cows, the planet, and communities of color—and the company is rightfully being roasted for its hypocrisy.

Starbucks agrees that animal-friendly vegan milks are better for the planet and has even admitted that dairy is the biggest contributor to its carbon footprint—but at its U.S. stores and other locations around the world, it still charges up to 80 cents more to use vegan milk instead of cow’s milk in lattes, Frappuccinos, and other drinks. People shouldn’t have to pay extra for making a compassionate choice, and if you’re lactose intolerant (as many folks are, especially people of color), you have to skip dairy to avoid getting sick. Joined by supporters such as longtime ally Sir Paul McCartney and kind consumers like you, PETA has been spearheading the push to persuade the coffee giant to nix the hypocritical added fee.

Join PETA in taking action: Remind Starbucks that folks in the U.S. don’t want to pay extra to avoid a morning cup of cruelty.

Click below to tell Starbucks that soy, oat, almond, and coconut milk shouldn’t cost a cent more than their dairy counterpart, which is cruel to cows, contributes to the climate catastrophe, and is indigestible to many humans:



