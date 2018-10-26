Stanford Inn Offers New Thanksgiving Traditions Featuring Travel, Compassion and Gourmet Plant-Based Cuisine

Eco Resort's Holiday Menu Offers a Delicious Feast and Inspiring Activities Wrapped in a Coastal California Getaway

MENDOCINO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Thanksgiving menu at the Stanford Inn Eco-Resort draws on locally grown Northern California ingredients with a new twist on traditional flavors. Celebrating their 21st anniversary as the nation's only vegan resort, Stanford Inn Eco-Resort chefs have announced the menu for their annual Thanksgiving feast that is sure to satisfy resort regulars, as well as those looking to establish new traditions for the holiday.

"This is our biggest and most requested meal of the year! It is popular with our local community as well as those traveling from across the nation to enjoy our Thanksgiving feast," said Jeff Stanford, co-founder of Stanford Inn Eco-Resort. "This dinner dates back to when we launched the Ravens and were so thankful to be in such an amazing coastal environment with a focus on service for our guests and the planet. This year features seasonal favorites, plus some brand new creations. We encourage everyone to join us--or even try a few recipes themselves!"

2018 Thanksgiving Menu at Stanford Inn's Ravens Restaurant

Starter: Trumpet Royal and Zucchini Fritter with Caper Remoulade

Soup: Garden Turmeric Minestrone

Salad: Artichoke Heart, lambs greens (mache) with avocado ver jus

Choice of Entrees

Almond encrusted tofu with chestnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and seasonal vegetable - seared Brussels sprouts and cranberry orange sauce.

Creamy polenta with chanterelles and port reduction drizzle, served with broccoli rabe and shallots, garlic and pistachios.

Thanksgiving tamale filled with ground walnut/cauliflower adobo; served with cranberry and pine nut quinoa pilaf and avocado, cucumber & tomato timbale.

Choice of Desserts: Apple cobbler, pumpkin pie; trifle

Cost: $72/adult | $30/child

Serving begins at 3:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Please call 707.937.5615 for dinner reservations (recommended).

About the Stanford Inn by the Sea:

Mendocino Village's most celebrated lodge, the four-diamond Stanford Inn, is an eco-haven that embodies the best of the Mendocino Coast. Nestled on a hillside overlooking Mendocino Bay, the 41-room Inn attends to every detail for its guests (and pets!) from wood-burning fireplaces set and ready to light to the sumptuous organic breakfasts provided daily. The Inn's Mendocino Center for Living Well provides yoga, tai chi, body work, nutrition, acupuncture, consultations on Chinese Herbs as well as Ayurvedic practice. Canoeing, kayaking or mountain biking rentals are also available on-site, through Catch a Canoe & Bicycles, Too! Also on-site: a florist, a store offering books on holistic living, handmade soaps and paintings from local artists, and a Solarium, a greenhouse that glows at night from the illuminated lap pool inside.

www.stanfordinn.com

About Ravens' Restaurant:

Ravens' Restaurant provides the signature North American diet with a vegan twist, and continuously adjusts its basic ingredients and seasonings to best suit both quality and availability depending on the season. Ravens' is committed to serving locally available and organic ingredients, thereby reducing its impact on the environment. The mission of Raven's is to provide a healthy organic cuisine which rivals the fare in the finest Northern California restaurants.

www.ravensrestaurant.com

To learn more, visit www.stanfordinn.com or www.ravensrestaurant.com or call 707.937.5615.

