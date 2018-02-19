Stan Jacot Promoted to President of Jane's Dough Foods

Since joining the company in 2015, Jacot's leadership has resulted in significant growth in sales, profit and operational measures for the company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane's Dough Foods, the frozen and refrigerated pizza manufacturing division of Donatos Pizza, announced today the promotion of Stan Jacot to president. In his new role, Jacot will be responsible for maximizing the company's operation performance as well as driving sales through innovation and increased brand exposure.

"Under Stan's leadership, Jane's Dough Foods has grown from a regional company to a portfolio of nationally distributed brands: a huge achievement for a company of our size," said Tom Krouse, CEO of Donatos Pizza. "We're thrilled to have him take on a larger role as we continue to grow in this highly competitive market."

As Executive Vice President and General Manager of Jane's Dough Foods, Jacot oversaw manufacturing operations, brand management, sales, distribution and new product development. Most notably, under his leadership, the Jane's Dough Food brand Sonoma Flatbreads has enjoyed an over threefold increase, creating the fastest-turning gluten-free SKU's in the frozen pizza industry.

"While expansion is a priority, we want to ensure we continue to deliver high-quality and consistent products to our customers across new and existing markets," Jacot said. "I'm thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to lead Jane's Dough Foods into its next chapter of growth."

Prior to Jane's Dough Foods, Stan spent more than 20 years in senior-level general manager and brand management positions with blue chip companies including Kellogg's, Capital One, ConAgra Foods and Borden Dairy.

About Jane's Dough Foods

Named after Jane Grote Abell, Jane's Dough Foods was established in 2008 by the Donatos Pizza Company to mass-produce consistently excellent dough and pizza products. Having recognized that the pizza manufacturing industry was focused on speed first and quality second, the company instead built a culture to deliver better tasting products with quality as the primary concern. Jane's Dough Foods' bakery is certified for Gluten-Free production, and is partnering with retail supermarkets, membership clubs, convenience stores and foodservice outlets to grow their pizza categories through higher quality products.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stan-jacot-promoted-to-president-of-janes-dough-foods-300600439.html

SOURCE Jane's Dough Foods