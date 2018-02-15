Spring Comes Early As Shari's Announces Three New Berry Toppings For Their Buttermilk Pancakes!

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Punxsutawney Phil must have been wearing sunglasses because Spring has arrived early at all 94 Shari's locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming with the release of three new berry pancake, French toast or waffle toppings! Berries, berries and more berries are featured in the brand-new blueberry, raspberry and triple berry fruit toppings now available at Shari's in either a combo for $9.99 or just pancakes with topping for $6.99.

Guests can enjoy one of three berry toppings, blueberry, raspberry or triple berry as a combo with two slices of thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, two sausage links or one Zenner's Double-Smoked sausage link, two farm fresh Northwest eggs and golden Idaho hash browns for $9.99. The three new berry pancake toppings, along with whipped cream and powdered sugar can also be enjoyed on their own for just $6.99. Both are available at all Shari's locations now for a limited time.

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, most Shari's location are open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 94 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

