Spring Cleaning for your Plate – Cooking with Lighter, Fresh Ingredients

With spring in full swing, it’s time to go into cleaning mode! But, spring cleaning doesn’t have to be limited to your house – after a long winter, your body may need a new start too! Spring brings plenty of fresh, seasonal ingredients that are easy to incorporate into your favorite pasta dish to make a healthy meal.

Some seasonal vegetables include asparagus, broccoli, green beans, carrots, spinach, and snow peas among others, which are all nutrient-dense greens that can offer can vitamin boost this spring. Below are several, quick and easy pasta recipes featuring fresh spring produce that are great for a healthy spring meal:

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Grilled Veggies

This lemon-garlic pasta with grilled veggies tastes like summer! With a lemon, olive oil and garlic marinade, you’ll have no problem eating healthier.

Elbow Macaroni and Vegetable Toss

This pasta dish is filled with fresh veggies and whole wheat macaroni for a healthy meal that’s great as a main course or a side dish!

Spinach and Garlic Orecchiette Gratinée

The spinach and garlic orecchiette is clean eating on its own or works well with adding in some grilled chicken or fish.

Roasted Garlic Pasta Soup

The Roasted Garlic Pasta Soup recipe is great for some of those cooler spring days. With fresh asparagus, carrots, peas, and celery, you’ll get a healthy dose of veggies in a delicious soup that’s great for both lunch and dinner.

