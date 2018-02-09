Spring Baking Championship Returns To Monday Nights In March

Eight Episode Season Premieres on Monday, March 12th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Baking Championship returns to Food Network's supercharged Monday night lineup in March with an all-new season launching on Monday, March 12th at 9pm ET/PT. Ali Khan hosts the new season that will test the skills of ten talented bakers to see who will measure up and impress judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale. The new season promises even more decadent dessert challenges and incredible baked creations as the bakers tackle trial after trial in their bid to bake the most delicious, eye-catching bites. As the competitors are challenged to prepare the ultimate in spring-themed treats, viewers can join the conversation on social media using #SpringBakingChampionship to cheer on their favorite baker they want to see take home the grand prize of $50,000 and the title of Spring Baking Champion!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8179958-food-network-spring-baking-championship-2018/

"Spring Baking Championship is back, bringing with it all the hallmarks of spring including flowers, vibrant colors, bountiful fruit, and outdoor elements for inspiration. Last year the series notched its highest-rated season-to-date, and we are excited to serve up even more exciting challenges and awe-inspiring baked creations as part of Monday night's baking extravaganza," said Courtney White, Senior Vice President Programming, Scripps Networks Interactive.

In each of the eight episodes, bakers must prepare tasty treats in two rounds of challenges, with the round one winner granted a special advantage in the main-heat. Bakers will be challenged on their creativity, execution, and ability to perform under pressure, all while crafting delicious, beautiful baked bites befitting spring such as cupcake flower arrangements, picnic-perfect mini pies, berry-infused desserts, mirror-glazed gazing balls, ombre cakes and more. Then, on Monday, April 30th at 9pm ET/PT, one baker will win the sweetest title of Spring Baking Champion and the grand prize of $50,000!

Fans can find even more baked bites, recipes, tips and mesmerizing videos online at FoodNetwork.com/SpringBakingChampionship, as well as meet the contestants, check out competition highlights, and find behind-the-scenes photos. Viewers can stay connected between episodes on Food Network's social platforms where they will find even more videos highlighting edible works of art including a new episode of the social video series, #InspiredBy, with themes taken straight from in-show challenges.

