Spoon Up Tradition

Bacon-Apple Red Cabbage Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

2 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage, not drained

2 cups low-sodium, fat-free chicken or vegetable broth

1 medium apple, chopped (about 1 cup), plus additional for garnish (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice (optional)

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves (optional)

plain yogurt or sour cream (optional)

crumbled cooked bacon (optional)

In large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon 2-3 minutes, or until cooked through and crisp. Remove bacon from skillet; reserve. Drain drippings; return 1 tablespoon to pan; discard remaining drippings.

Add onion to pan. Cook about 2 minutes, until tender, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook and stir about 30 seconds. Add red cabbage and liquid from jar, broth and chopped apple. Stir in cinnamon, allspice and cloves. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add water, 1/2 cup at a time, if soup is too thick. Add bacon to pan. Continue simmering about 3-5 minutes, until apples are tender and soup reaches desired consistency.

Spoon into bowl. Garnish with apples, yogurt and crumbled bacon, if desired.

German Potato Salad Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cans (15 ounces each) READ German Potato Salad, chopped

1 bottle (12 ounces) light beer

3/4 cup reduced-sodium, fat- free chicken broth

6 ounces (1 cup) diced ham, smoked turkey or sliced smoked sausage (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

rye croutons (optional)

crumbled bacon (optional)

In Dutch oven or 3-quart saucepan over medium heat, cook onion and bell pepper in oil until onion starts to brown, 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add potato salad, beer, broth and meat, if desired, and stir to combine. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salt, if desired, pepper and parsley.

Serve topped with rye croutons and bacon, if desired.

Rustic Vegetable Beet Soup

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Whole Pickled Beets, drained

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, coarsely chopped

2 medium carrots, coarsely chopped

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

2 zucchinis (about 5 ounces each), coarsely chopped

2 cans (about 14 ounces each) vegetable broth

1 teaspoon seasoned salt (optional)

1 can (15 1/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

Gremolata (optional)

Gremolata:

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Coarsely chop beets; set aside.

In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook about 5 minutes, or until softened. Add carrots, sweet potato and garlic. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally.

Add zucchini, broth and seasoned salt, if desired. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, about 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Add chickpeas; heat through. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.

To prepare Gremolata: In small bowl, combine all ingredients.

Stir in parsley and dill. Stir in beets. Serve immediately; top with Gremolata, if desired.

Tex-Mex Bean and Butternut Squash Stew

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Stew:

1 can (15 ounces) READ Southwestern Bean Salad, divided

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4-1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 cups cubed or chopped butternut squash, fresh or frozen (about 1/2- 3/4-inch pieces)

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon lime zest, plus additional for garnish (optional)

Chipotle-Lime Crema

chopped cilantro (optional)

Chipotle-Lime Crema:

1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt or sour cream

1 teaspoon lime zest

1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

To prepare stew: Place half of canned bean salad, cumin, chili powder and garlic into bowl of food processor. Puree until blended but still slightly chunky.

Add remaining bean salad to large saucepan. Stir in butternut squash, tomatoes, broth, pureed bean salad mixture and lime zest. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, or until squash is tender and stew reaches desired thickness.

To prepare crema: In small bowl, combine yogurt, lime zest and chili powder.

Serve topped with Chipotle-Lime Crema, cilantro and lime zest, if desired.

Notes: If using frozen butternut squash, add to stew during last 2-3 minutes of cooking to prevent overcooking. Orange zest can be used instead of lime zest, if desired. Recipe can be doubled.

