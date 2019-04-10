To Spike Or Not To Spike, That Is The Question! New Refreshers And Dim Sum Arrive At P.F. Chang's April 11th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's new line up of fresh-squeezed, hand-crafted Refreshers invites guests to enjoy delightful cocktails for any occasion, any time of the day – with or without alcohol. Night out with family? Business Lunch? Weekend happy hour with friends? The choice is yours. P.F. Chang's is also introducing two new hand-rolled dim sum options. The new menu launches in U.S. restaurants on April 11.

"Our new Refreshers appeal to guests who want to step outside of traditional soft drinks and have the cocktail experience without the alcohol," said Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's senior vice president of marketing. "For those guests wanting to take their Refresher to the next level they can Spike their drink with the recommended liquor or pick their favorite."

P.F. Chang's new dim sum lineup includes twists on classic favorites. "Our new Crispy Avocado Rolls are everything you love about traditional spring rolls but in a new, unexpected way, and our Mongolian Potstickers are sure to be a favorite of those who love our Mongolian Beef wok entrée," said Davila.

P.F. Chang's full line up of non-alcoholic Refreshers now includes:

Pomegranate Lemonade – Lemonade mixed with pomegranate juice and a spoonful of pomegranate seeds. Spike it with Absolut Vodka.

– Lemonade mixed with pomegranate juice and a spoonful of pomegranate seeds. Spike it with Absolut Vodka. Peach Boba Breeze – Black tea and popping Boba pearls sweetened with peach and fresh-squeezed lemon. Spike it with Knob Creek Bourbon.

– Black tea and popping Boba pearls sweetened with peach and fresh-squeezed lemon. Spike it with Knob Creek Bourbon. House-Made Ginger Beer – Freshly juiced ginger root, lemon juice mixed with pure cane sugar. Spike it with Hendricks Gin .

– Freshly juiced ginger root, lemon juice mixed with pure cane sugar. Spike it with . Strawberry Cucumber Limeade – Muddled strawberries and cucumbers with fresh lime juice and pure cane sugar. Spike it with Hendricks Gin .

– Muddled strawberries and cucumbers with fresh lime juice and pure cane sugar. Spike it with . Chang's Coconut Cooler – Coconut milk, coconut water and pure can sugar topped with a dash of nutmeg. Spike it with Pyrat Rum.

P.F. Chang's new hand-rolled, hand-made dim sum offerings:

Crispy Avocado Rolls – Hand-rolled spring rolls with creamy avocado, edamame and water chestnuts, served with a sweet orange honey dipping sauce.

– Hand-rolled spring rolls with creamy avocado, edamame and water chestnuts, served with a sweet orange honey dipping sauce. Mongolian Potstickers – A new twist on a classic. Hand-folded dumplings with a savory Mongolian beef filling, sweet and savory dipping sauce.

Learn more at pfchangs.com or click here to find your local P.F. Chang's.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

