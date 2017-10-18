S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Announces John Taube IV As The U.S. Regional Competition Winner

Chef Taube IV will represent the United States at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Grand Finale in Milan, Italy next May

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water today announced that Chef John Taube IV of The NoMad Hotel has been named the winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef U.S. regional competition. Chef Taube IV will advance to the Grande Finale competition in May 2018 in Milan alongside chef mentor Gavin Kaysen.

The regional competition took place on October 17 at 4 World Trade Center in New York City where a panel of acclaimed culinary judges —including Chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour, Chef Dave Beran of Dialogue, Chef April Bloomfield of The Spotted Pig and The Breslin Bar & Dining Room, Chef Daniela Soto-Innes of Cosme and Atla and last year's Young Chef U.S. finalist and 2016 Young Chef global winner, Chef Mitch Lienhard of Manresa – evaluated each of the semifinalist dishes to determine which young chef would advance to compete in the finale. Chef Taube IV prepared an inspired squab and beet dish to beat out the competition.

"It's an incredible honor to be given the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the Grand Finale in Milan," said Chef Taube IV. "It was a pleasure to compete with nine other world class young chefs and I'm thrilled to have been selected by this highly respected panel of judges. I'm looking forward to learning from Chef Gavin Kaysen and working with him ahead of the global competition next year."

"The level of passion and creativity demonstrated by all chef competitors today was truly impressive," said Chef Kaysen. "The chef jury felt Chef Taube IV made a particularly strong impression, proving he has the qualities necessary to stand out on a global stage. We are confident that he will make the U.S. culinary community proud at The S.Pellegrino 2018 Young Chef Grand Finale, and I am proud to serve as his mentor leading up to and during that competition."

At the Grand Finale in Milan from May 11-13, 2018, Chef Taube IV will join young chef finalists from 21 regions across the globe to present their signature dishes to a jury of seven distinguished international chefs, also known as the "Seven Sages." Past "Seven Sages" have included chefs Mauro Colagreco, Gaggan Anand, Wylie Dufresne, Massimo Bottura, Elena Arzak and Grant Achatz.

The winning chef contestant will be named S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018.

To see the complete list of global chef finalists or for more information on the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Competition, visit: https://www.finedininglovers.com/.

