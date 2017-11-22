Specialty Polymers, Inc. Helps Provide Thanksgiving Dinner to 450 Families

CHESTER, S.C., Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Polymers, Inc. continues its longstanding partnership with the Turning Point, several Chester County companies and local churches to provide more than 450 Chester County families with Thanksgiving Dinner.

For more than five years, Specialty Polymers and its employees have donated thousands of pounds of food and helped distribute food boxes to ensure families in the community have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Specialty Polymers, Inc., is a proud member of the Chester community and has actively supported local organizations throughout the Chester County area for more than 15 years. The Company employs more than 50 people at its Chester County plant, and has invested more than $25 million since the plant opened in 2000.

