Specialty Food Ingredients Market - Expected to Reach $116.5 Billion 2025

The "Specialty Food Ingredients Market Analysis by Product [Sensory (Enzymes, Emulsifiers, Flavors & Colorants) & Functional {Vitamins, Minerals, Antioxidants, Preservatives)] and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global specialty food ingredients market is expected to reach USD 116.5 billion by 2025. The industry is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to increasing application of these products in the modern processing sector to meet a wide range of demand for diverse product qualities. There has been various value addition in process technologies which help in efficient use of these elements in finished foodstuff. One of such advancements is the twin-screw extrusion lines developed by Clextral, which help in increasing the flexibility of various constituents during processing.

Various developments in encapsulation technologies to enhance aroma and taste differentiation, mask unpleasant odor and bad tasting components, increase their bioavailability and stabilize additives; have resulted in tremendous quality improvements in finished products. This in turn has helped in the processors in meeting various consumer demands.

The regulatory scenario plays a very important role in this industry. Frequently changing regulatory framework is a matter of concern for the industry players across the entire value chain. The agenda of health issues provides various opportunities for specialty ingredient reformulation and innovation. However, this requires innovation regarding technology regarding which the novel constituents play a crucial role.

The functional specialty food ingredients are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the next decade and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025. These products help overcome various diseases and provide good health. Hence, the requirement of such elements is more or less homogenous globally; however, recent practices of combining functional diet and molecular nutrition might challenge the conventional paradigm shift, is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Flavors are expected to be the fastest growing sensory ingredients. This market is characterized as innovative, technical and specialized in nature and its growth parameters include changing lifestyle of consumers, increased demand of convenience foodstuff

Vitamins was the largest functional constituents segment in 2016. Natural and synthetic vitamins are the two types of vitamins used in end products

Asia Pacific accounted for over 34% of the overall revenue in 2016

Major companies actively operating in the industry in the present scenario would include Naturex, Frutarom, KF Specialty Ingredients, Ingredion, DuPont, PPG Industries, Evonik, Kerry Group and Ashland Inc.

Regulatory agencies play a crucial role in the growth of this industry. The NSF/ANSI defines marketing and labeling requirements for dietary products that contain organic ingredients. This standard allows the contains organic ingredients designation for products with organic content of 70% or more that complies with all other requirements of the standards

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Specialty Food Ingredients Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Product Outlook

Chapter 5. Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Naturex

Frutarom

Eli Fried Inc.

KF Specialty Ingredients

Ingredion

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group

Agropur Cooperative

Ashland Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

Wild Flavors GmbH

DSM

Diana Group SA

