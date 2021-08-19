With the remaining weeks of summer waning, Chef Rosario explains what this time of the year means to him and the recipes he creates.

“Summer in my kitchen is synonymous with fresh tomatoes. Whether you grow your own or buy them at a farmer’s market, make sure they are ripe and succulent. Inhale their aroma and, if you get a déjà vu moment of unparalleled joy, it means they are ripe and recipe-ready. For a more colorful rendition, choose multicolored heirloom tomatoes.”

“Along with a good fruity extra virgin olive oil, fresh fragrant basil is a MUST for this dish. And, of course, the pasta—the magic ingredient that keeps the whole dish together and supplies the inimitable “al dente” texture that brings excitement to every bite. Can you tell that I REALLY LOVE this dish?”

“Oh, I almost forgot, the burrata at the end adds a luxurious creamy note. (Note: if burrata is difficult to find, try crumbling some Greek Feta on top for a different twist.)”

Buon appetito



Spaghetti with Fresh Tomatoes and Burrata Servings 2 Ingredients 8 oz Spaghetti

1/4 cup Extra-virgin olive oil for sauce

2 tbsp Extra-virgin olive oil for burrata

2 Fresh garlic cloves, chopped

3 cups Fresh ripe tomatoes, (see Recipe Notes), diced (or cut in half if using cherry or grape tomatoes)

1 Bunch of fresh basil leaves and sprigs (see Recipe Notes)

1 Ball of fresh burrata (4 to 6 oz)

1/2 Cup of pasta water

Salt and pepper to taste (for pasta water and sauce) Instructions Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat.

While water is heating, dice the tomatoes and chop the garlic.

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than the recommended cooking time on package directions).

While pasta cooks, make the sauce: Heat the olive oil in a large, fairly deep sauté pan over medium heat.

Add chopped garlic, cook a few seconds, then add diced tomatoes, stir, and cook on medium heat, keeping a steady simmer.

Season with salt to taste and add basil leaves, breaking them up by hand.

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Add pasta to the tomato sauce, along with enough reserved pasta water to keep the sauce moist. Stir over low heat for a minute or so until most of the water has been absorbed by the pasta. A technique that I often use is called, “risottare la pasta,” meaning to make the pasta creamy like a risotto. The creaminess is a gift from the starches in the pasta water, which are enhanced by the mixing motion.

Remove pot from heat and transfer the pasta to a platter or portion onto individual plates. Top with dollops of fresh burrata. Drizzle the extra evoo on top and garnish with basil sprigs. Notes A crisp white wine like Greco di Tufo DOCG Mastroberardino from the Campania region is the perfect companion for this summer classic.

A delightful summer wine, this Greco di Tufo has an appealing straw yellow color. Its fresh notes of citrus fruits, peach, pineapple, and apricot are sure to please.

