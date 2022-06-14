From Chef Rosario:

“Spring is here and summer is just around the corner. A true sign of the season is that farmers’ markets are back! This month I will take you to a region that perfectly embodies summery weather: Campania. This region is home to beautiful places like the Amalfi coast, the Gulf of Naples, and the island of Capri. But Campania (and more specifically Gragnano, near Naples) is also the (alleged) birthplace of extruded pasta such as spaghetti, rigatoni, etc.

Why not buy some quality spaghetti and make the local staple “Spaghetti alla Nerano?”

Nerano is the name of a dreamy small town on the Sorrento peninsula. This recipe is said to have originated in a local restaurant. The cheese used in the original recipe is called “Provolone del Monaco” but I found that a good caciocavallo was perfect with its buttery texture and mild aroma.”



Spaghetti Alla Nerano Servings 2 Ingredients 8 oz Spaghetti

4 small zucchini

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch fresh basil

1 1/4 cup pasta water

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Caciocavallo cheese shredded

1/4 cup Parmigiano Reggiano Instructions Preheat oven to 475 °F

Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat.

While water is heating, carefully wash and slice the zucchini (¼” slices). Toss with2 Tbsp of olive oil and roast for approximately 20 minutes or until lightly golden

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than the recommended cooking time on package directions)

When pasta is almost ready, heat the olive oil in a large, fairly deep sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a minute, stirring until it just begins to turn golden

Drain spaghetti (reserving 1 ¼ Cup of pasta water) and add it to the sauté pan. Turn the heat to low and add the reserved pasta water a little at a time as needed to finish cooking the spaghetti and achieve a sauce with a creamy consistency. Add zucchini (reserving a few for garnish) and stir until well incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Turn heat off!

Add the shredded Caciocavallo a little at the time along with most of the Parmigiano. Stir and add a little more pasta water if necessary to keep the dish moist and creamy

Transfer to a serving platter, cover with the saved zucchini, the remaining Parmigiano, and a basil garnish

