Spaghetti all’Amatriciana

Sommelier’s Notes

The town of Amatrice is located in the Lazio region, but it is not far from neighboring Marche, home to the deliciously intriguing white Pecorino di Offida from Tenuta De Angelis DOCG. Straw yellow in color, Pecorino di Offida is dry with elegant floral notes of acacia and jasmine and heightened by slight hints of spice and minerality.



Despite their names, there is no direct link between the Pecorino grape and Pecorino cheese; while both derive from the Italian word pecora, meaning sheep, the wine grape is so-named because it grows in the mountains where the local sheep graze: Nothing cheesy about it!