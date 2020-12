Spaghetti all’Amatriciana

Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) toa boil over high heat.

While water is heating, dice the guanciale (orpancetta)

Heat the olive oil in a large, fairly deep sautépan over medium heat. Add the guanciale (or pancetta) and cook for a few minutes, stirring often until it just begins to turn golden, but do not let it turn brown!

In the same pan add black pepper or chili pepper if you prefer.

Add wine to the pan and cook to evaporate alcohol.

Add San Marzano tomatoes, stir and cook for 15 to 20 minutes on low heat, keeping a steady simmer. Stir often with a wooden spoon, breaking up tomatoes as you mix.

Season with salt to taste.

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than the recommended cooking time on package directions).

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Return pasta to the pot, add reserved pasta water and half of the Amatriciana sauce, stirring over low heat for a minute or so, until most of the water has been absorbed by the pasta.

Remove pot from heat and add the Pecorino Romano cheese, stirring until all the flavors are well incorporated.