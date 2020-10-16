Spaghetti “aglio-olio” with Pumpkin and Mushrooms

Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat

While water is heating, chop garlic, slice mushrooms and dice pumpkin

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the spaghetti. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than recommended cooking time on package directions)

While the spaghetti is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the diced squash and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Squash should be lightly golden and soft to the fork. Add garlic and cook for a minute; then add mushrooms and cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally

Season with a pinch of salt (to taste) and add fresh thyme leaves

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Return spaghetti to the pot, add reserved pasta water and half of the pumpkin-mushroom mixture, stirring over low heat for a minute or so, until most of the water has been absorbed by the pasta

Remove pot from heat and add the Pecorino Romano cheese, stirring until the sauce is slightly creamy and all the flavors are well incorporated