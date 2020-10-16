October 16, 2020 | 3:17pmFrom pastafits.org
This recipe is a delicious autumn-inspired variation of the classic Italian “spaghetti aglio-olio” (garlic and olive oil) recipe. No matter how bare their cupboards, most Italians will always have the needed ingredients on hand. Pumpkin and mushrooms have been added to this old favorite to celebrate the fall season! This recipe comes courtesy of Chef Rosario Del Nero.
Spaghetti “aglio-olio” with Pumpkin and Mushrooms
Servings 2 servings
Ingredients
- 8 oz spaghetti
- 1/4 cup ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1.5 cups peeled and diced (½”) pumpkin or butternut squash
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1.5 cups shiitake mushrooms, de-stemmed and thinly sliced
- 1 hot red chili pepper (or to taste), seeds removed
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- 4 tbsb Pecorino Romano, grated
- 3/4 cup pasta water
- Salt to taste (for pasta water and sauce)
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat
- While water is heating, chop garlic, slice mushrooms and dice pumpkin
- Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the spaghetti. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than recommended cooking time on package directions)
- While the spaghetti is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the diced squash and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Squash should be lightly golden and soft to the fork. Add garlic and cook for a minute; then add mushrooms and cook for a few more minutes, stirring occasionally
- Season with a pinch of salt (to taste) and add fresh thyme leaves
- When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest. Return spaghetti to the pot, add reserved pasta water and half of the pumpkin-mushroom mixture, stirring over low heat for a minute or so, until most of the water has been absorbed by the pasta
- Remove pot from heat and add the Pecorino Romano cheese, stirring until the sauce is slightly creamy and all the flavors are well incorporated
- Transfer to a platter or portion onto individual plates. Top with the rest of the pumpkin-mushroom sauce, and serve immediately, adding more grated Pecorino Romano if desired
