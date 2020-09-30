Southeastern Mills Responds to Rapid Growth; Adds 90,000 Square Feet to Logistics Center

ROME, Ga., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Southeastern Mills announced the beginning of construction to expand its Center for Superior Logistics, located in Rome, GA, by 90,000 square feet. General Contractor responsibilities have been awarded to E.A. Benefield, who will use local and regional subcontracts when possible.

WHEN: The land transaction required for expansion will close in September at which time construction on the expanded facility will begin. The new facility is expected to be completed by July 2021.

WHY: The expansion comes as the result of recent and anticipated rapid business growth, driving the need for more production capacity and logistics efficiencies. The updated facility will provide additional space for product storage and current logistics operations.

About Southeastern Mills

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to food service manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch® and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates four manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia; New Iberia, Louisiana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, visit www.semillsfoods.com.

