Southeastern Mills donates to local food banks and community organizations across the country

ROME, Ga., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Mills, a fourth-generation family business and a valued supplier to the food industry, is donating nearly $100,000 to local food banks and organizations that are supporting communities and retail and food service workers across the country.

"At Southeastern Mills, showing real, tangible support for our customers and the communities where we do business has always been in our DNA," said Steve Goodyear, senior vice president of sales and marketing. "It is our C.A.R.E. philosophy that guides our teams during these times of uncertainty and ensures we put our customers and the entire community first."

C.A.R.E., which stands for Creative, Approachable, Responsive and Expert, is at the core of everything the company commits to, including this charitable effort.

In total, company is donating $10,000 each to six local food banks, including:

Goodr in Atlanta, Georgia

Feeding America of Metrolina in Harrisburg, North Carolina

Heart for Iberia in New Iberia, Louisiana

in New HOPE Alliance in Rome, Georgia

Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City, Utah

Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida

In addition to the donations being made to local food banks and organizations throughout the country, Southeastern Mills employees, in partnership with local eatery Duffy's Deli, have delivered more than 300 meals to local hospitals including nurses, respiratory therapists and other staff.

Southeastern Mills is committed to supporting food service operators, trade partners, suppliers and employees. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced no interruption in supply, and continues to build and maintain its inventory of safe, reliable products as an essential business.

The company has also made other significant contributions including cash, product and service donations across the industry including:

All freight costs for Feeding America orders – over $20,000 to-date

to-date $10,000 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support restaurant industry workers who are experiencing hardship

to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to support restaurant industry workers who are experiencing hardship $10,000 to Giving Kitchen in Atlanta to provide financial assistance to foodservice workers

to Giving Kitchen in to provide financial assistance to foodservice workers Products and goods to local retailers and front-line retail workers

$1,000 worth of Louisiana Hot Sauce as part of an Easter meal for more than 5,000 restaurant workers in downtown Atlanta

"We hope it's not long until families and friends can gather together again for great food and good times. Until then, Southeastern Mills is committed to doing our part to help support people and communities across the country," said Jason Marion, vice president of human resources. "We are working to help create food experiences that satisfy appetites during these challenging times."

To join the effort, consumers are encouraged to donate directly to a local food bank in need.

As part of its commitment to the health and safety of its employees, Southeastern Mills has limited visitation at its facilities to essential personnel who support manufacturing and distribution activities. Field and corporate staff who are able to perform their job functions remotely are working from home.

About Southeastern Mills

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to food service manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch® and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates four manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia; New Iberia, Louisiana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, visit www.semillsfoods.com.

