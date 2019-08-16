South Florida Restaurants Casa D'Angelo, Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas And Angelo Elia Bakery Bar Tap The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angelo Elia family of brands has appointed award-winning brand specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record. Owned and operated by restaurateur and renowned Chef Angelo Elia, Casa D'Angelo Ristorante, Angelo Elia Pizza, Bar & Tapas and the Angelo Elia Bakery Bar feature authentic Italian cuisine with multiple locations throughout South Florida. Through local and national public relations, The Gab Group will promote Angelo Elia restaurants as a culinary destination for true Italian dining from one of South Florida's most celebrated chefs.

"Chef Angelo Elia and his quality establishments are known to be THE place politicians, power locals, celebrities and tourists flock to for the best in authentic Italian cuisine and exceptional hospitality," says The Gab Group founder and CEO Michelle Soudry. "With traditional Italian recipes and perfection in ingredients, the authenticity of Angelo's cuisine is evidential in each and every bite."

Casa D'Angelo, with locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and the Bahamas, as well as debuting in Aventura this fall, boasts an upscale fine dining atmosphere, complete with a curated collection of over 15,000 wines. Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas, with four locations in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Coral Springs and Delray Beach, features a polished casual feel, embracing old-world, Italian-style techniques mixed with a contemporary, laid-back setting. Angelo Elia Bakery Bar in Oakland Park is reminiscent of European-style cafes where guests can enjoy handcrafted Italian pastries, cakes and other delicacies along with signature coffees inside an inviting atmosphere. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a vast selection of sandwiches and breads that are meant to be savored.

Each of the Angelo Elia restaurant concepts show off dishes rich with flavorful ingredients that shine through with Chef Angelo Elia's culinary passion, exhibiting recipes handed down through the generations. Varying menus continue to evolve with a bounty of offerings, working to satisfy every guest who walks through the doors, making sure all are treated with the utmost of personal attention.

About The Gab Group

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts. Visit www.thegabgroup.com.

