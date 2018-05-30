Sonoma® Cheese Crisp Bars(TM) Debuting at Dot Foods Innovations 2018

SONOMA, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Creamery® Crunchy Real Cheese™ Snacks are now available through Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Available products include our new Sonoma® Cheese Crisp Bars, as well as Sonoma® Cheese Crisps and Mr. Cheese O's®.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be in partnership with Dot Foods," said John Crean, President & CEO of Sonoma Creamery. "Dot Foods has a unique market position and is able to deliver to over 4,400 different distributor warehouses as well as retail distribution centers." Mr. Crean continued, "This reach is unparalleled in the United States. We look forward to working with Dot Foods to bring our high-protein, low-carb, crunchy cheese snacks to a wide variety of accounts in the convenience, natural, specialty and conventional grocery sectors."

Sonoma Cheese Crisp Bars, Sonoma Cheese Crisps and Mr. Cheese O's come in a variety of on-trend flavors and are made with only simple, clean ingredient decks and nothing you can't pronounce. Cheese Crisp Bars and Crisps come in Parmesan, Cheddar, Savory Seed™, Bacon Cheddar, Everything Cheddar™ and Pepper Jack flavors. Mr. Cheese O's come in Parmesan, Cheddar, Tuscan Herb, Sweet Chili, French Onion and Zesty BBQ flavors.

"Sonoma's products exemplify the kind of innovation Dot Foods is looking to bring to its valued customers nationally," commented Rodd Willis, Director of Natural and Specialty at Dot Foods. "Combining taste and crunch with high protein, low carb, no sugar and on-the-go convenience packaging hits the sweet spot of our better-for-you snacking portfolio. We look forward to growing our specialty and natural business in partnership with Sonoma Creamery."

Sonoma Creamery will be presenting its products to buyers at the Dot Foods Innovations 2018 Show from May 30th to June 1st at America's Center in St. Louis, MO.

