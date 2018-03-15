Som Sleep Celebrates Sleep Week With a 12-Month Subscription Giveaway

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Som Sleep celebrates Sleep Awareness Week with a 12-month subscription giveaway to promote the National Sleep Foundation's mission of improving sleep education and advocacy. Individuals can input their email address at getsom.com to enter the giveaway. The winner will be announced by 11:59pm Pacific Daylight Time on March 18, 2018.

"We created this company to democratize sleep," said John Shegerian, Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "We're thrilled to be giving away a 12-month subscription of Som! Everyone deserves a better night's sleep."

After a near-death experience behind the wheel, Shegerian and his co-founders embarked on a mission to create a sleep solution that is drug-free, non-habit forming, and the only product of its kind to be NSF Certified for Sport. Accordingly to Lisa Shives, MD, the founder of Northshore Sleep Medicine, 20 straight hours of consciousness can make the average driver perform as poorly as someone with a blood alcohol level of .08%. Taking this into account, it's no surprise that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conservatively estimates that fatigue is the cause of 100,000 police-reported crashes each year.

The Original Som Sleep Formula took over a year to develop with countless iterations to finally achieve what Som feels is the perfect blend of taste and support for sleep. The scientifically advanced Som Stack™ includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and Vitamin B6 provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle. Som should be consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep.

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

