Sola Pasta Bar launches a new seasonal "Influencer NYC Pasta Challenge" to elect the best pasta dish of New York's influencer community.

Initiative in collaboration with Urbani Truffles, which will put its truffles up for the Chefs' most creative interpretations. First "Fall Edition" hosted Wednesday, December 13th.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Pasta Bar, new pasta bar in the heart of Soho, launches the "Influencer NYC Pasta Challenge" in collaboration with Urbani Truffles. Over the course of the upcoming four seasons, the initiative will elect the best pasta dish of the year, as chosen by New York's food influencers community.

How does it work?

Over 40 social media influencers.16 pasta dishes. 4 seasons. Only 1 will be elected the best.

These are the figures of the "Influencer NYC Pasta Challenge".

For each season, Sola Pasta Bar will host a group of social media influencers for a special dinner contest. During the night, the influencers will taste four pasta dishes based on seasonal ingredients. Each challenge will feature an Urbani Truffles recipe. Influencers will sit around the kitchen-island in the middle of the restaurant, where the Chef will talk them through the various characteristics of each dish. At the end of the dinner, only one dish will be elected the season's winner.

The same format will be replicated with different influencers in the following Winter, Spring and Summer editions, each electing their own seasonal winner. At the end of the year, each of the four winning dishes will face off during the Grand Finale of September 2018.

The Grand Finale, which will host all the influencers that participated in the year-long initiative, will elect the best "Pasta Dish of the Year" and winner of the "Influencer NYC Pasta Challenge". This will also be a way to celebrate the first year of activity of Sola Pasta Bar, new pasta bar concept where the kitchen is the protagonist along with diners' participation to ensure a truly unique Italian culinary experience.

Fall Edition

The Fall Edition of the initiative will be hosted on Wednesday, December 13th, in which the influencers will be able to elect the Best Pasta of the Season out of the four competing dishes. The initiative's partner, Urbani Truffles, will put its white truffle up for the Chefs' creative interpretations.

If you're an influencer and want to be part of this challenge, email press@chefsola.com

Sola Pasta Bar, 330 West Broadway. Official hashtags #NYCPastaChallenge #solapastabar #urbanitruffles

