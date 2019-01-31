Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Grants $40,000 To The Capital Area Food Bank and Manna Food Center

Funds will support the increased demand for assistance by community members.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation announced today that it will offer grants totaling $ 40,000 to The Capital Area Food Bank and to Manna Food Center (Manna), two not-for-profit organizations. The grants will support efforts by those organizations to make nutritious food accessible to those in need. Due to the partial government shutdown, more families needed food assistance and food banks, nonprofits and community leaders were attempting to fill the gap.

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation is proud to join forces with two long-standing partners and community-rooted organizations. The Capital Area Food Bank, the largest hunger relief organization serving the Washington metropolitan region, will receive $ 30,000 to help families build brighter futures through healthy food. Manna, the largest food assistance organization in Montgomery County, MD, will receive $ 10,000 to support its efforts to unleash the power of community connections and justice-minded initiatives.

"Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation carefully selects not-for-profit organizations that embrace its mission of helping those in need. The Capital Area Food Bank and Manna are trusted partners with a long and successful track record in making healthy food accessible to communities at risk of hunger," said Gerri Mason Hall, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Chair and Chief Human Resources Officer, Sodexo North America.

The Capital Area Food Bank provides meals to nearly half a million residents of the Washington metro area by supplying food to a network of 450 nonprofit food assistance partners, including Manna, and through direct food distribution programs. It is committed to responding to the needs of the community through food distribution, and by partnering with others to provide essential services that can help build paths towards long term food security. "The effect of the furlough on our community has been profound, and its impacts are ongoing," said Radha Muthiah, President and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank. "As we continue to provide elevated levels of assistance, we couldn't be more thankful for the support of companies like Sodexo. Their generosity is helping to swiftly supply the food so critically needed by individuals and families in our region, both in the immediate term and during the weeks and months ahead."

Manna Food Center has been fighting hunger for 35 years through food distribution, education and advocacy. "Sodexo's continued support for Manna's work is critical as residents turn to us, as well as other agencies for help," said Jackie DeCarlo, chief executive officer for Manna Food Center. "We stand ready to meet the needs of all in our community. We want to make sure current simmering concerns with food do not boil over into crises for individuals and families. This generous donation positions Manna to mobilize quickly and maintain high quality services for all hungry neighbors."

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works to ensure that every child in the United States, especially those most at risk, grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. Visit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @StopHungerUSA.

About Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works with and through partners to help end childhood hunger in the United States because no child should be hungry today or risk being hungry again tomorrow. Sodexo, Inc., which funds all administrative costs, and the nonprofit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, mobilize experts, innovators, volunteers and donors to feed children; to advocate for policies to end childhood hunger; and to implement innovative potential solutions, particularly those designed by youth. In 2017, Sodexo contributed over 154,000 in volunteer hours and since 1996 has leveraged nearly $32 million in grant dollars to help end childhood hunger.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

