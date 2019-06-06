Sodexo-Managed Dining Facilities at Air Force and Marine Corps Bases Earn Top Prizes at Annual Military Foodservice Awards Dinner

Sodexo's operations at Eglin Air Force Base, 96th Test Wing, AFMC earned the 2019 John L. Hennessy Trophy Award and its operations at Mess Hall 2204 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton earned the 2019 W.P.T. Hill Memorial Award



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving quality of life, has been recognized for its work serving both the United States Air Force (USAF) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) with two separate awards at the annual Military Foodservice Awards Dinner. The event, a gala dinner and awards ceremony from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) honoring members of America's armed forces for excellence, was held at the annual National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago on May 17, 2019.

Sodexo's work for the USMC was recognized when Mess Hall 2204 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California was selected as the winner of the 2019 W.P.T. Hill Memorial Award in the Best Full Foodservice Contractor Garrison Mess Hall category. Additionally, the company's work in support of the USAF earned the 2019 John L. Hennessy Trophy Award in the Region 1 (East) category for operations at Eglin Air Force Base, 96th Test Wing, AFCM. This marks the first time a Sodexo-served facility earned the Hennessy Trophy.

The W.P.T. Hill Memorial Award, established in 1971, is an annual Marine Corps-wide competition with trophies and certificates of achievement awarded to USMC installations around the globe exhibiting foodservice excellence. Competitors are judged on areas such as operations, sanitation, taste and quality of food.

The Hennessy Trophy is an annual award presented to Air Force installations with the best food service programs in the Air Force. Winners are selected based on their display and execution of excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training, and safety awareness. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the Hennessy Trophy competition.

"As a partner to both the United States Air Force and the United States Marine Corps, Sodexo is in a unique position to provide services that both help our brave service men and women maintain their readiness while also contributing to their overall quality of life," said Brett Ladd, CEO, Government, North America, Sodexo. "I join the Air Force and Marine Corps in recognizing our teams at both award-winning dining facilities and I am proud that their successes are representative of the work we do daily on installations throughout the country."

Sodexo received both the W.P.T. Hill Memorial Award and the John L. Hennessy Trophy Award at the annual Military Foodservice Awards Dinner. The event, a gala dinner and awards ceremony from the NRAEF honoring members of America's armed forces for excellence, was held at the annual National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago on May 17, 2019.

"For more than 60 years, the restaurant industry has honored the men and women of the U.S. military for outstanding foodservice at bases and installations throughout the world," said Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President of the NRAEF. "The NRAEF is dedicated to helping the military maintain foodservice excellence across all branches and providing guidance for veterans transitioning to restaurant jobs and careers."

With more than 40 years of experience working municipal, state, federal and military clients, Sodexo's Government segment and its nearly 3,000 employees improve the Quality of Life for the people it serves at more than 150 military and U.S. Federal Government locations in 26 states. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Sodexo provides a variety of integrated food and facilities management solutions and is the nation's largest federal foodservice contractor – serving 45.6 million meals annually with a focus on wellness and nutrition.

