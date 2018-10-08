Sodexo and Murray State University to Enhance Dining Options for Campus Community

New contract will provide campus dining, retail, stadium concessions, and catering beginning mid-December 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive review of vendor proposals by a committee representing University constituents, Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, has been selected to provide dining services to the Murray State University campus community in Kentucky of more than 10,000 students, faculty and staff beginning December 15. The University's Board of Regents' subcommittee established to review the recommendation approved the contract on Monday, October 8.

Sodexo will work closely with University leadership to establish a student-led dining advisory board, increased support of recruitment and retention efforts and to deliver a Kentucky Proud custom culinary experience.

"We're excited to create a customized campus dining experience infused with flavor, fun, variety and convenience," said Cal Thetford, senior vice president, Universities, Sodexo North America. "We're looking forward to working with Murray State to bring our shared vision of having renowned concepts, popular franchises and national and proprietary brands as part of the community."

In addition to immediately expanding the variety of fare, Sodexo will offer its award-winning Simple Servings concept, which offers safe, healthy and delicious options that are free from common allergens including peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, wheat, soy, milk products and eggs. All options are also free from gluten-containing ingredients. Simple Servings staff members are carefully trained to avoid allergen and gluten cross-contact and encouraged to get to know students with dietary restrictions, and work to ensure they are not only safe, but socially included in the dining experience.

Sodexo also has plans to work closely with the University's farm and local business community to purchase local, seasonal, sustainably grown and raised products.

"We are pleased to work with Sodexo to expand our campus community's dining options. During the evaluation process, it was apparent to us that they share our commitment to providing an exemplary student experience, including high-quality dining options," said Dr. Bob Jackson, interim president of Murray State University. "Together, we will work to enhance the culinary experience for all those who live, work and visit our campus."

On every campus that Sodexo has a presence, it is committed to helping those in need, reducing waste and conserving energy. Sodexo will work with and support Murray State's food waste and food recovery initiatives and explore ways to transform unused food from dining halls, grocery stores, restaurants and farmers markets into meals for people experiencing hunger.

Sodexo Universities provides food and facilities management services at more than 625 colleges and universities, where it employs more than 47,000 people across North America. Sodexo Universities focuses on optimizing each clients' physical, social and academic environment to help create the best possible student experience.

About Murray State University: Murray State University provides an "Opportunity Afforded" for more than 10,000 students through a high-quality education with experiential learning, academic and personal growth and the ability to secure a lifetime of success. Since 1922, the true value of higher education has been found at Murray State University, where our commitment is to afford endless opportunities for developing leaders in the community, the country and the world. The University's main campus is located in Murray, Ky., and includes five regional campuses. For more information about Murray State University, please visit murraystate.edu.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

