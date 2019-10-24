SNICKERS® Spreading Satisfaction This Halloween

Saturday or No Saturday Halloween, Brand Makes Good on One Million Bar Pledge



HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As households around the nation prepare to be the best house on the block this Halloween, SNICKERS® announced today that it is spreading the ultimate satisfaction by making good on its pledge to deliver one million free SNICKERS fun size bars to trick-or-treaters.

Beginning today, fans can visit OneMillionSnickers.com to redeem a gift card good for one bag of SNICKERS Fun Size, available through October 31 or while supplies last.

Earlier this year, SNICKERS capitalized on a viral online debate stemming from a Change.org petition to change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday in October. Encouraging a longer, safer and more fun holiday, the brand supported the movement by pledging one million free candy bars if the Federal government declared a Saturday Halloween official. While the date of Halloween has not officially changed, SNICKERS is still honoring its pledge, ensuring fans can enjoy even more of the beloved Halloween treat this year.

"We promised a million SNICKERS, and regardless of the date, we're going to deliver," said Josh Olken, Brand Director on SNICKERS. "Whether fans enjoy their free SNICKERS themselves or hand them out to trick-or-treaters, we want everyone to have a satisfying Halloween."

For more information, fans can visit SNICKERS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at OneMillionSnickers.com.

Offer is subject to limitations. Full redemption details and terms of use are available at https://onemillionsnickers.com/terms.

