Snak King® Introduces El Sabroso® Cantina Especial(TM) Tortilla Chips Product Give Away in Celebration of National Tortilla Chip Day and the Company's 40th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snak King® introduces its new El Sabroso® Cantina Especial™ Tortilla Chips line and will be giving away, to its Facebook fans, 40 cases of the chips in celebration of National Tortilla Chip Day and the company's 40th Anniversary.

Did you know that the original tortilla chip was popularized as a snack in Los Angeles and San Antonio in the early 1940's? Which of the two cities to first make the delicious snack is the subject of much debate. In honor of this fine snack, February 24th marks the date of National Tortilla Chip Day.

According to IRI Multi-Outlet trends ending 12/31/17, the U.S. Tortilla Chip category is $4.2B in size with a dollar growth rate of 1.6%. "Consumers are looking for authentic, artisanal snack brands that are both delicious and have healthy good-for-your qualities," said Barbara Moreno, Director of Marketing for Snak King®. "Our new El Sabroso® Cantina Tortilla chips are crafted the old-fashioned way – cut from freshly made corn tortillas and cooked to a delicious crunch, plus they are Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Kosher and have no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives."

The new El Sabroso® Cantina Especial™ line consists of three varieties: Thick and Crunchy Tortilla Chips, Thin and Crispy Tortilla Chips and Jalapeño Lime Flavored Tortilla Chips. The line can be found in a variety of retailers in the Chicago area. Each sku retails on average between $1.99-$2.99.

About Snak King

Southern California-based Snak King® has made innovative snack foods since 1978. From day one to today, the mission has been to listen to our customers and consistently service their needs. We are a reliable brand with a commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence. Through this devotion, we have been able to build a portfolio of snacks across all industry categories manufacturing both private label as well as products under our own brands: El Sabroso®, Vitner's®, The Whole Earth®, Granny Goose® and Jensen's Orchard®. For more information and a full listing of the Product Give Away rules, please visit www.snakking.com or follow us on Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snak-king-introduces-el-sabroso-cantina-especial-tortilla-chips-product-give-away-in-celebration-of-national-tortilla-chip-day-and-the-companys-40th-anniversary-300602113.html

