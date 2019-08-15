SnackSafely.com Launches Custom Safe Snack Guides for Classrooms, Activities and Events

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackSafely.com — publisher of the Safe Snack Guide, the resource that has been keeping allergens out of the classroom and the home since 2011 — announces a new feature that allows teachers, school nurses, and event planners to tailor custom snack guides to match the allergen restrictions of their students, participants and attendees.

Visit custom.snacksafely.com and register for a free account to create custom snack guides for classrooms, school parties, activities and events. Simply select the combination of 11 allergens to exclude (from peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, soy, wheat, fish, crustacean shellfish, sesame, mustard and gluten) and the categories of foods to be included. (Pretzels? Peanut butter alternatives? Fruit snacks? Granola? Over 50 options.) Best of all, each guide is interactive, providing readers with product descriptions, ingredient lists, and allergen profiles when a product listing is clicked.

Said Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods, manufacturer of MadeGood snacks: "We are enthusiastic contributors to the Safe Snack Guide which has proven an effective vehicle for introducing our line of healthy, organic snacks to the allergic and K-12 communities. We're looking forward to working with SnackSafely.com on this and coming ventures."

Said Dave Bloom, CEO of SnackSafely.com: "We serve the estimated 32 million people coping with food allergies, of which 5.6 million are children ... an average of two in every classroom. Our customizable guides allow us to expand the number of food options for many more members of this growing community who cannot rely on food labels alone to stay safe from their allergens."

About SnackSafely.com

SnackSafely.com provides straightforward, actionable information to improve the lives of the estimated 32 million Americans suffering with food allergies. We strive to eliminate anaphylaxis by leveraging our online properties to inform, educate, advocate, and connect the allergic community with news, products and services that help toward achieving this goal.

The firm employs a proprietary platform designed to foster greater transparency in food manufacturing with regard to allergens. Manufacturers join the SnackSafely.com Manufacturer Partnership at no cost by disclosing how 11 allergens are processed during the manufacture of each product and in return, receive free listings in the Safe Snack Guide and Allergence – our allergen product screening service. All companies large and small are encouraged to join the Partnership, which currently comprises over 115 manufacturers.

To learn more, visit us at SnackSafely.com.

About Riverside Naturals

Our vision at Riverside Natural Foods is to make a difference by creating healthy snacks we can be proud of.

We research, create, manufacture, market and sell industry-leading and innovative products that offer healthier alternatives to all consumers. We strive to be the hub for continuous innovation and creativity in healthy snacking.

We believe in leaving things better than we found them. Be it the environment we inhabit, the people we encounter, or the communities we work with. Our path to success runs through this belief system.

To learn more, visit us at RiversideNaturalFoods.com.

Media Contact:

press@snacksafely.com

Related Images

safe-snack-guide.jpg

Safe Snack Guide

Used by thousands of schools and tens of thousands of families nationwide to help keep allergens out of the classroom and the home

sample-cover-page.png

Sample Cover Page

Customized guide excluding tree nuts, eggs and milk for Ms. Smith's 5th Grade Classroom

sample-website-badge.png

Sample Website Badge

Example badge for organizer's web page

SOURCE SnackSafely.com