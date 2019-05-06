NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The snack pellet equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%

The snack pellet equipment market is estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025. Due to the growing concerns of snack pellet manufacturers regarding enhanced productivity, the growth of the snack pellet equipment market has remained high in recent years. This is due to the increasing demand for non-expanded snack pellets. Snack pellet manufacturers use different types of extruders to provide better pellets to their customers. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the snack pellet equipment market significantly.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773623/?utm_source=PRN



The potato-based segment in the snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019

Based on product type, the potato-based segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019.This is due to the easy availability and increasing preference for potato-based flavors among children, which have driven the market for potato-based snacks.



The increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat foods has led to a surge in demand for snack pellet equipment.The snack pellet market is driven by the increasing need for convenience, due to the busy lifestyles of consumers.



Rising per capita income and the increasing number of working women globally have further driven the snack pellet market growth. This, in turn, has led to an increased demand for snack pellet equipment.



The die-faced segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the snack pellet equipment market

Based on form, the die-faced segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.The die-face extruder equipment produces snack pellets of various shapes such as cereal seeds, balls, rings or shells, and special new shapes, which is produced from a conventional set of machinery consisting of a weighing system, a mixer, a high-pressure extruder with an adequate die-head, and a drier with cooler.



Die-face extrusion machinery offers shapes that require minute cuts and edges, enabling the production of shapes of animals and cartoon characters and attracting children to expand their customer base. The market for these forms of products is growing fast, mainly due to the diversity of products in terms of shapes, textures, colors, and flavors.



The extrusion segment in the snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019

Based on equipment type, the extrusion segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019.The food industry requires high-quality and reliable equipment with advanced functionalities to produce effective results and satisfy the needs of consumers.



Manufacturers in the snack pellet extrusion market are mainly focusing on producing various forms of snack pellets for their customers globally.With the advancements in technology, the designs of extrusion screws have improved over the years with innovations.



The two major types of extrusion equipment are single-screw extruder and twin-screw extruder.The ability of a screw to manufacture snack pellets of high-quality with enhanced productivity and low cost is driving its demand.



At the design stage of the extrusion process, it is crucial to evaluate the performance of the screw.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2019

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019, due to many established snack pellet manufacturing companies that are increasing their production capacity to fulfill the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks.This is projected to create an opportunity for manufacturers in the snack pellet equipment market to expand in North America.



Busy lifestyles of consumers limit the time available for homemade snacks; this increases the demand for convenience foods.In addition, health consciousness and concerns for food safety have encouraged the production of light and convenient snack foods such as snack pellets.



These factors are projected to drive the snack pellet equipment market during the forecast period.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level – 47%, D-level – 24%, and Others* - 29%

• By Region: Europe – 28%, North America– 27%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 9%, Middle East & Africa – 11%.

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Clextral (France)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Buhler AG (Switzerland)

• N.P. & Company, Inc. (Japan)

• Kiremko B.V. (Netherlands)

• JAS Enterprises (India)

• Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery (India)

• Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

• AC Horn Manufacturing (US)

• Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd (China)

• Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd (India)

• Radhe Equipments India (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the snack pellet equipment market on the basis of form, equipment type, product type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global snack pellet equipment, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the snack pellet equipment market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which snack pellet equipment is gaining popularity



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773623/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-snack-pellet-equipment-market-is-estimated-at-usd-1-0-billion-in-2019-and-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-to-reach-usd-1-4-billion-by-2025--300844519.html

SOURCE Reportlinker