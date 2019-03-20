Smoothie King Hires New CFO To Support Fast Growth

Former tech finance chief Thomas Kim joins health and wellness brand



DALLAS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand, has named Thomas Kim as its new chief financial officer on the heels of its biggest growth year ever.

Kim joins Smoothie King from Plano, Texas-based YourCause, a corporate social giving software technology company where he served as chief financial officer. He was responsible for planning, leading and executing finance, accounting and legal operations to grow the company rapidly.

Prior to YourCause, Kim served as the chief financial officer of Working Solutions, where he led all finance, accounting, business intelligence and corporate development initiatives. He also served in various roles in investment banking at Citigroup and MHT Partners, and management consulting at Boston Consulting Group.

"Tom has a strong track record as a strategic CFO for high-growth companies, which is a perfect fit for Smoothie King as we continue our rapid expansion," said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim (who is not related to Tom Kim). "Not only are we growing, we are also transitioning into a health and wellness brand with our ongoing focus on the Clean Blends initiative, and Tom's strong financial leadership will ensure we remain well-positioned to continue leading the smoothie category."

Smoothie King opened its 1,000th store in 2018, making it the largest chain in the smoothie category based on number of locations. It also reported a more than 10 percent increase in U.S. systemwide sales as it continued rolling out its industry-leading Clean Blends innovation that makes smoothies more nutritious to support guests' health and fitness journeys.

"As an executive who has worked with several fast-growing companies, I am invigorated by the challenge of joining Smoothie King at the most dynamic time in its long history," said Tom Kim. "The team is incredibly committed to Smoothie King's mission and has worked hard to grow it into the world's leading smoothie brand, and I look forward to helping the company reach even greater heights."

Kim holds an MBA from Harvard and a bachelor's degree in economics from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing added sugars, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th year, ranked No. 22 overall on the 2019 Franchise 500 list and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

