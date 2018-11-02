Smoked Turkey with a Sweet and Spicy Twist

Take Your Traditional Turkey to the Next Level of Flavor

OPELOUSAS, La., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to talk turkey … and this is one of the most flavorful and quickest Thanksgiving turkey recipes you'll ever taste, thanks to Girl Carnivore and Tony Chachere's®. With flavors infused both inside and out, this bird will give your meal the kick it needs.

Girl Carnivore is the brainchild of Kita Roberts. Roberts, a food-focused writer, recipe developer and photographer, wanted a way to show women how much fun it is to work with and cook meat.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades. Its authentic lines of Creole seasonings, marinades and mixes are a must-have for your everyday feast.

SMOKED TURKEY WITH CANDIED PECAN & APPLE STUFFING

1 12-17 Pound Turkey, Giblets Removed and Patted Dry

4-6 Ounces Tony Chachere's Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade

½ Cup Vegetable or Canola Oil

1-2 Teaspoons Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

Quick Candied Pecans & Apple Stuffing (Recipe Here)

Fresh Minced Parsley for Garnish

Prep your electric smoker on the smoke setting. Use apple pellets, if possible. Pat the turkey thoroughly dry. Place into an aluminum pan or other rimmed pan. Tuck the arms back behind the body and tie the legs together, leaving an opening for the cavity. Pour the Tony's Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade into a measuring cup and fill the injector. Plunge the injector into the turkey, about ½-inch to one inch apart each time. Place the pan with the turkey in the smoker and smoke for 3 hours and carefully remove. Using a baster, remove and reserve any drippings. Stuff with the prepared Quick Candied Pecans and Apple Stuffing. Mix the vegetable oil and seasoning in a bowl and brush a quarter of it over the turkey. Cook for an additional 3 hours, or until the turkey safely temps at 165° Fahrenheit, basting every 30 minutes with the remaining oil mix. When the turkey has reached an internal temperature of 165°, carefully remove from the smoker, cover and allow to rest for 25 to 30 minutes. Garnish with additional Quick Candied Pecans and freshly minced parsley.

