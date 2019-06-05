  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Smoked Trout, Fennel and Celery Salad with Cavatappi

From pastafits.org
By
kyacovone@kellencompany.com

Smoked Trout, Fennel and Celery Salad with Cavatappi

  • 4 oz cavatappi
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup dill (finely chopped)
  • 2 cups fennel, white part only (thinly sliced)
  • 2 cups celery, thinly sliced on the bias
  • 2 cups smoked trout, broken into bite-sized pieces
  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the cavatappi according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
  2. Whisk together the lemon, olive oil and dill in a medium bowl. Toss in the cavatappi, fennel, celery and smoked trout. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 plates.

The post Smoked Trout, Fennel and Celery Salad with Cavatappi appeared first on Pasta Fits.