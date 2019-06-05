June 5, 2019 | 3:18pmFrom pastafits.org
Smoked Trout, Fennel and Celery Salad with Cavatappi
- 4 oz cavatappi
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup dill (finely chopped)
- 2 cups fennel, white part only (thinly sliced)
- 2 cups celery, thinly sliced on the bias
- 2 cups smoked trout, broken into bite-sized pieces
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the cavatappi according to package directions. Drain and reserve.
- Whisk together the lemon, olive oil and dill in a medium bowl. Toss in the cavatappi, fennel, celery and smoked trout. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Divide between 4 plates.
The post Smoked Trout, Fennel and Celery Salad with Cavatappi appeared first on Pasta Fits.