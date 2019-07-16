Smedley Events Launches Purposeful Dinner Experience

The Sunset Dinner Experience brings guests together for an evening of meaningful conversation



CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 27th Smedley Events will host a public Sunset Dinner Experience that brings together culinary and event experts for a thoughtfully curated evening of connection in a scenic oasis at Sumac Hill Farm in Centennial, Colorado. Guests will be treated to a four-course meal and beverage pairings while enjoying conversation in a Jeffersonian style dinner experience, creating meaningful connection and dialogue.

This unique experiential event focuses on bringing people together around a dinner table to discover their common humanity while enjoying a Colorado style farm to table meal. On July 27th, guests will be guided through a conversation centered around Legacy, allowing them to uncover what the word truly means to their life while sharing in an experience with friends old and new.

The Sunset Dinner Experience will take place at Sumac Hill Farm, a horse and bee farm in Centennial that has been in the Smedley family since 1947. "My family is blessed to have such a beautiful space we get to call home," shares Lara Smedley, event producer behind the Sunset Dinner concept. "Our family wants to share this 'oasis in the city' with others in a way that creates connection and brings people together."

The menu for the next dinner features local produce including sprouts from Palizzi Farms, heirloom cherry tomatoes from Isabelle Farms and Palisade peaches. Tickets for this memorable evening are $150 and can be purchased by visiting https://www.smedleyevents.com/sunset. The Sunset Dinner Experience is also available for corporate and private events. For more information on booking and date availability please email lara@smedleyevents.com.

Smedley Events is a full-service event production, experiential marketing and fundraising agency with the goal to bring communities together through memorable experiences.

