Smashburger® Bringing Back Fan Favorite Colorado Burger

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most beloved burger in the Wild West is back on the menu at Colorado Smashburger® locations. Smash® fans in the Centennial State have been asking for the burger's revival and their wishes have been granted.

The Colorado burger will be available beginning October 15. The regional burger favorite starts with Certified Angus Beef®, and is topped with green chilies, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun.

"Since the day it came off the menu, our Smash® fans have told us that they love the Colorado burger and want it back," said Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger®. "We have been waiting for the right time and are excited to announce its return."

Denver-based Smashburger® is famous for its iconic fresh, never frozen burgers made with Certified Angus Beef® and topped with only the highest quality ingredients. The signature Smash® technique sears in the juices and locks in the flavor, making Smashburger® the top choice among burger lovers.

Come in and enjoy the Colorado burger with signature SmashFries® and a handspun shake starting October 15, 2019.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual, better burger restaurant known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, turkey burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as haystack onions, Brussels sprouts, and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 340 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 37 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

