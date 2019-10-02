Smarties Celebrates 70 Years of Sweetness

Smarties Candy Company Celebrates its 70th Anniversary and creator Edward Dee rings in his 95th Birthday



UNION, N.J., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarties Candy Company, the home of America's favorite candy roll, celebrates its 70th Anniversary today. This marks a huge milestone for the quintessential candy company that has been a family-owned and operated enterprise since its inception by creator Edward Dee in 1949, and also marks a milestone for Edward, who celebrates his 95th birthday today.

The iconic candy company came from humble beginnings, with Edward bringing his family from England to New Jersey on January 10 1949, to start what is now known as Smarties Candy Company.

Edward, followed by his sons Jonathan and Michael, helped to grow the company to the great success it is today, with two North American factories and 200 employees producing over 2 billion Smarties candy rolls per year. The brand regularly adds new products to its assortment such as Mega Smarties, Tropical Smarties, X-treme Sour Smarties, theater boxes, Smarties Lollies, Smarties candy necklaces, Smarties Love Hearts and more. The original Smarties candy roll has remained the company's best-selling product since its creation.

"Smarties Candy Company is more than just our livelihood, it's part of our family's legacy," said Edward Dee. "Celebrating 70 years of candy-making is something I am so proud to be able to do, with my granddaughters by my side."

Smarties is currently run by three co-presidents -- Liz Dee, Jessica Dee Sawyer, and Sarah Dee -- who are the creator's grandchildren. Since being appointed, the Dee's have strived to maintain the 70-year-old company's iconic status within the industry and with American consumers while also staying relevant through new innovations. Most recent is the updated packaging and logo that was implemented a year ago and is available on shelves today.

"I am so honored to be able to work alongside my family every day, producing an iconic treat that has brought joy to many generations," said Smarties Co-President Liz Dee. "Smarties is a true representation of an American dream, and it's a joy to be able to continue the work that my grandfather started."

