Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 8, 2017.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net sales increase of 4.5% to $1,457.4 million

Comparable store sales increase of 1.5%

Net income of $5.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $12.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.9 million, an increase of 10%

"Our third quarter financial performance demonstrates improving fundamentals despite a challenging industry environment," said David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by our 4.5% increase in net sales and 1.5% growth in comparable store sales, the second consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales in 2017. Our stable gross margin rate and low-cost operating model helped to deliver a 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA over the prior year quarter."

Mr. Hirz continued, "Smart & Final has a long history of business evolution and we're well positioned to support our customers' needs today and in the future. We've invested to provide customers with digital ordering and delivery platforms to allow for greater flexibility in shopping from our unique, value-oriented assortment. Looking forward to 2018, we are planning a disciplined approach to capital investment, with more modest unit growth to realize the benefits of the significant investments made in new stores in the last couple of years. As a result, we expect that our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio will continue to improve."

In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the results below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Net sales were $1,457.4 million in the 16-week quarter ended October 8, 2017, representing a 4.5% increase as compared to $1,394.4 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.5% increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 1.5% increase in comparable average transaction size and a 0.1% increase in comparable transaction count, including the effect of cannibalization from new stores.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $1,115.2 million, a 2.9% increase as compared to $1,083.4 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was 1.0% in the third quarter.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $342.1 million, a 10.0% increase as compared to $311.0 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Cash & Carry banner was 3.4% in the third quarter.

Gross margin was $213.8 million, a 5.3% increase as compared to $203.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin rate was 14.7% as compared to 14.6% for the same period of 2016.

Operating and administrative expenses were $195.3 million, a 6.5% increase as compared to $183.4 million for the same period of 2016. This increase was primarily related to expenses associated with the 15 new stores that opened following the third quarter of 2016 through the end of the third quarter of 2017 and related support costs.

Net income was $5.1 million, including the effect of store development expenses, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.07 as compared to $0.09 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $12.9 million, as compared to $15.0 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.17 as compared to $0.19 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62.9 million as compared to $57.2 million for the same period of 2016.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Results

In the forty weeks ended October 8, 2017, net sales were $3,502.7 million, an increase of 4.8% as compared to $3,341.2 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, and a 0.4% increase in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 0.5% increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.1% decrease in comparable average transaction size.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $2,716.3 million, an increase of 4.3% as compared to $2,604.5 million for the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner increased 0.1%.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $786.3 million, a 6.7% increase as compared to $736.7 million for the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner increased 1.3%.

Net income was $7.6 million, as compared to $13.2 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.10 as compared to $0.17 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $22.4 million, as compared to $37.1 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.30 as compared to $0.47 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $135.4 million, as compared to $142.9 million for the same period of 2016.

Growth and Development

During the fiscal third quarter of 2017, the Company opened one new Smart & Final Extra! store, and completed two conversions of legacy Smart & Final stores to the Extra! store format, including one store relocation. The Company also opened two new Cash & Carry banner stores during the quarter. As of October 8, 2017, the Company operated a total of 316 stores, including 183 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 70 legacy format Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry stores.

Operating Stores at Fiscal Quarter End (October 8, 2017)

Smart & Final Banner Stores

Cash & Carry

Banner Stores

Total

Company

Extra!

format

Legacy

format

Total

End of Fiscal 2016

172

74

246

59

305

New stores

7

-

7

4

11

Relocations, net

2

(2)

-

-

-

Conversions

2

(2)

-

-

-

Store closures

-

-

-

-

-

End of 3rd Quarter 2017

183

70

253

63

316

Leverage and Liquidity

As of October 8, 2017, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $683.1 million and cash and cash equivalents were $60.9 million.

For the forty weeks ended October 8, 2017, the Company generated cash from operations of $128.0 million and invested $117.6 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the development of Extra! format stores and to improvements of existing assets.

Outlook

The Company is revising certain elements of its previously issued guidance framework for the full year ending December 31, 2017, as noted in the table below. As a result, the Company is also providing fiscal fourth quarter 2017 guidance.

Previous Full Year

2017 Guidance

Revised Full

Year 2017 Guidance

4th Quarter

2017 Guidance

Comparable store sales growth

1.0% - 1.5%

0.8% - 1.0%

2.50% - 2.75%

Net sales growth

5.5% - 6.0%

5.0% - 5.2%

6.25% - 6.50%

Unit growth (new stores)

15 Smart & Final

Extra!

4 Cash & Carry

14 Smart & Final

Extra!

4 Cash & Carry

7 new Smart & Final

Extra! in quarter

Relocations of existing stores to

Extra! format

3 Smart & Final stores

3 Smart & Final stores

1 store relocation in

quarter

Expansions or conversions of

legacy stores to Extra! format

4 to 5 Smart &

Final stores

5 Smart & Final stores

3 store expansions

in quarter

Adjusted EBITDA

$185 - $190 million

Approximately $185

million

Approximately $49

million

Adjusted net income

$39 - $41 million

$32.5 to $33.5 million

$10 to $11 million

Adjusted diluted EPS

$0.50 - $0.52

Approximately $0.43

Approximately $0.14

Capital expenditures (stores)

$120 - $130 million

$120 - $130 million

$13 - $23 million

Fully diluted weighted average shares

77 million shares

75 million shares

74 million shares

The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $5 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $6 million, share-based compensation expense of approximately $11 million, and $3 million of severance expense. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.

Fiscal Third Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "For Investors" section of the Company's web site at www.smartandfinal.com.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13671853. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, November 29, 2017.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of October 8, 2017, the Company operated 316 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 145 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Sixteen Weeks Ended

Forty Weeks Ended

October 8, 2017

October 9, 2016

October 8, 2017

October 9, 2016

Net sales

$ 1,457,353

$ 1,394,429

$ 3,502,657

$ 3,341,163

Cost of sales, buying and occupancy

1,243,490

1,191,400

2,993,413

2,852,569

Gross margin

213,863

203,029

509,244

488,594

Operating and administrative expenses

195,285

183,402

474,021

447,303

Income from operations

18,578

19,627

35,223

41,291

Interest expense, net

11,229

9,977

27,738

24,729

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

4,978

-

4,978

Equity in earnings of joint venture

362

502

576

1,230

Income before income taxes

7,711

5,174

8,061

12,814

Income tax (provision) benefit

(2,605)

1,859

(419)

387

Net income

$ 5,106

$ 7,033

$ 7,642

$ 13,201

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.07

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.18

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.17

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

72,446,404

72,601,724

72,437,033

72,956,554

Diluted

74,253,374

77,705,917

75,588,182

78,468,330

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

October 8, 2017

January 1, 2017

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,890

$ 54,235

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $425 and $434 at

October 8, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively

33,889

31,809

Inventories

271,327

278,718

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,885

48,769

Deferred income taxes

-

22,105

Total current assets

397,991

435,636

Property, plant, and equipment:

Land

10,678

9,106

Buildings and improvements

26,384

17,351

Leasehold improvements

330,341

301,522

Fixtures and equipment

403,967

353,764

Construction in progress

45,817

12,110

817,187

693,853

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

318,072

249,251

499,115

444,602

Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of

$16,556 and $13,293 at October 8, 2017 and

January 1, 2017, respectively

17,875

10,392

Other intangible assets, net

364,148

369,519

Goodwill

611,242

611,242

Equity investment in joint venture

15,055

14,366

Other assets

69,988

66,662

Total assets

$ 1,975,414

$ 1,952,419

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 229,470

$ 225,227

Accrued salaries and wages

35,173

31,933

Accrued expenses

103,486

82,925

Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs

65,445

62,352

Total current liabilities

433,574

402,437

Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs

617,602

616,588

Deferred income taxes

107,696

129,902

Postretirement and postemployment benefits

112,779

121,409

Other long-term liabilities

145,372

129,834

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;

Authorized shares – 10,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares – none

–

–

Common stock, $0.001 par value;

Authorized shares – 340,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares - 73,216,516 and 72,930,653

at October 8, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively

73

73

Additional paid-in capital

502,617

500,666

Retained earnings

68,396

65,093

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,695)

(13,583)

Total stockholders' equity

558,391

552,249

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,975,414

$ 1,952,419

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Forty Weeks Ended

October 8, 2017

October 9, 2016

Operating activities

Net income

$ 7,642

$ 13,201

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:

Depreciation

44,526

38,421

Amortization

30,522

26,094

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

1,485

2,040

Share-based compensation

8,504

7,248

Deferred income taxes

(506)

(608)

Equity in earnings of joint venture

(576)

(1,230)

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

(50)

34

Asset impairment

1,430

790

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

–

4,978

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(3,858)

(3,000)

Inventories

7,391

(21,185)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,404

(6,469)

Accounts payable

(758)

11,115

Accrued salaries and wages

3,240

1,681

Other accrued liabilities

12,644

12,905

Net cash provided by operating activities

128,040

86,015

Investing activities

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(107,078)

(113,195)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment

1,850

443

Assets acquired in Haggen Transaction

–

(2,235)

Investment in capitalized software

(10,505)

(2,752)

Other

(579)

(2,106)

Net cash used in investing activities

(116,312)

(119,845)

Financing activities

Borrowings on bank line of credit

Issuance of bank debt, net of issuance costs

Issuance of common stock in IPO

Issuance of common stock, other

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,780

3,477

Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of

share-based compensation awards

(1,826)

(652)

Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing

(154)

(8,374)

Borrowings on bank line of credit

63,000

70,000

Payments on bank line of credit

(57,000)

(38,000)

Issuance of bank debt, net of issuance costs

–

30,093

Stock repurchases

(12,873)

(27,998)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,073)

28,546

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,655

(5,284)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

54,235

59,327

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 60,890

$ 54,043

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$ 26,191

$ 21,766

Income taxes

$ 1

$ 8,091

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Software development costs incurred but not paid

$ 331

$ 41

Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid

$ 26,093

$ 13,695

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

(In Thousands)

Smart & Final

Cash & Carry

Corporate /

Other

Consolidated

Sixteen Weeks Ended October 8, 2017

Net sales

$ 1,115,234

$ 342,119

$ -

$ 1,457,353

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

948,476

292,502

2,512

1,243,490

Operating and administrative expenses

145,410

23,972

25,903

195,285

Income (loss) from operations

$ 21,348

$ 25,645

$ (28,415)

$ 18,578

Capital expenditures

$ 38,699

$ 5,201

$ 4,201

$ 48,101

Sixteen Weeks Ended October 9, 2016

Net sales

$ 1,083,437

$ 310,992

$ -

$ 1,394,429

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

922,201

266,238

2,961

1,191,400

Operating and administrative expenses

141,010

21,082

21,310

183,402

Income (loss) from operations

$ 20,226

$ 23,672

$ (24,271)

$ 19,627

Capital expenditures

$ 38,345

$ 3,957

$ 1,914

$ 44,216

Forty Weeks Ended October 8, 2017

Net sales

$ 2,716,337

$ 786,320

$ -

$ 3,502,657

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

2,311,878

675,007

6,528

2,993,413

Operating and administrative expenses

357,112

57,579

59,330

474,021

Income (loss) from operations

$ 47,347

$ 53,734

$ (65,858)

$ 35,223

Capital expenditures

$ 93,503

$ 11,575

$ 12,505

$ 117,583

Forty Weeks Ended October 9, 2016

Net sales

$ 2,604,505

$ 736,658

$ -

$ 3,341,163

Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy

2,214,012

630,934

7,623

2,852,569

Operating and administrative expenses

344,251

51,132

51,920

447,303

Income (loss) from operations

$ 46,242

$ 54,592

$ (59,543)

$ 41,291

Capital expenditures

$ 105,468

$ 5,843

$ 4,636

$ 115,947

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following tables present reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and net income per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net income per diluted share, for the sixteen-week and forty-week periods ended October 8, 2017 and October 9, 2016.

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Sixteen Weeks

Ended October 8,

2017

Sixteen Weeks

Ended October 9,

2016

Forty Weeks

Ended October 8,

2017

Forty Weeks

Ended October 9,

2016

Net income

$ 5,106

$ 7,033

$ 7,642

$ 13,201

Depreciation and amortization

31,052

27,728

75,049

64,515

Interest expense, net

11,229

9,977

27,738

24,729

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,605

(1,859)

419

(387)

EBITDA

49,992

42,879

110,848

102,058

Adjustments to EBITDA

Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)

1,275

2,283

2,556

6,021

Loss from asset dispositions (b)

830

819

1,458

1,004

Share-based compensation expense (c)

4,199

3,830

8,503

7,248

Non-cash rent (d)

1,917

2,889

5,043

6,258

Pre-opening costs (e)

1,346

917

3,519

16,769

Loss on extinguishment of debt (f)

-

4,978

-

4,978

Other items (g)

3,354

(1,401)

3,435

(1,395)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 62,913

$ 57,194

$ 135,362

$ 142,941

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Sixteen Weeks

Ended October 8,

2017

Sixteen Weeks

Ended October 9,

2016

Forty Weeks

Ended October 8,

2017

Forty Weeks

Ended October 9,

2016

Net income

$ 5,106

$ 7,033

$ 7,642

$ 13,201

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,605

(1,859)

419

(387)

Income before income taxes

7,711

5,174

8,061

12,814

Adjustments to net income

Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)

1,275

2,283

2,556

6,021

Loss from asset dispositions (b)

830

819

1,458

1,004

Share-based compensation expense (c)

4,199

3,830

8,503

7,248

Non-cash rent (d)

1,917

2,889

5,043

6,258

Pre-opening costs (e)

1,346

917

3,519

16,769

Loss on extinguishment of debt (f)

-

4,978

-

4,978

Other items (g)

3,354

(1,401)

3,435

(1,395)

Adjusted income tax provision

(7,702)

(4,443)

(10,090)

(16,542)

Adjusted net income

$ 12,930

$ 15,046

$ 22,485

$ 37,155

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Net income per share - basic

$ 0.07

$ 0.10

$ 0.11

$ 0.18

Per share impact of net income adjustments

0.11

0.11

0.20

0.33

Adjusted net income per share - basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.21

$ 0.31

$ 0.51

Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.09

$ 0.10

$ 0.17

Per share impact of net income adjustments

0.10

0.10

0.20

0.30

Adjusted net income per share - diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.19

$ 0.30

$ 0.47

Weighted average shares - basic

72,446,404

72,601,724

72,437,033

72,956,554

Weighted average shares - diluted

74,253,374

77,705,917

75,588,182

78,468,330

(a)

Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs.

(b)

Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges.

(c)

Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program.

(d)

Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense.

(e)

Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising.

(f)

Represents loss on the early extinguishment of debt in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016 in connection with amendments to the Company's Term Loan Facility.

(g)

Represents (i) severance costs in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 8, 2017 and the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016, and (ii) death benefit income from a Company-owned life insurance policy in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016.

