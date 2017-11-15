Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 8, 2017.
Third Quarter Highlights:
"Our third quarter financial performance demonstrates improving fundamentals despite a challenging industry environment," said David Hirz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are encouraged by our 4.5% increase in net sales and 1.5% growth in comparable store sales, the second consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales in 2017. Our stable gross margin rate and low-cost operating model helped to deliver a 10% increase in adjusted EBITDA over the prior year quarter."
Mr. Hirz continued, "Smart & Final has a long history of business evolution and we're well positioned to support our customers' needs today and in the future. We've invested to provide customers with digital ordering and delivery platforms to allow for greater flexibility in shopping from our unique, value-oriented assortment. Looking forward to 2018, we are planning a disciplined approach to capital investment, with more modest unit growth to realize the benefits of the significant investments made in new stores in the last couple of years. As a result, we expect that our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio will continue to improve."
In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the results below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results
Net sales were $1,457.4 million in the 16-week quarter ended October 8, 2017, representing a 4.5% increase as compared to $1,394.4 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.5% increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 1.5% increase in comparable average transaction size and a 0.1% increase in comparable transaction count, including the effect of cannibalization from new stores.
Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $1,115.2 million, a 2.9% increase as compared to $1,083.4 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was 1.0% in the third quarter.
Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $342.1 million, a 10.0% increase as compared to $311.0 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Cash & Carry banner was 3.4% in the third quarter.
Gross margin was $213.8 million, a 5.3% increase as compared to $203.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin rate was 14.7% as compared to 14.6% for the same period of 2016.
Operating and administrative expenses were $195.3 million, a 6.5% increase as compared to $183.4 million for the same period of 2016. This increase was primarily related to expenses associated with the 15 new stores that opened following the third quarter of 2016 through the end of the third quarter of 2017 and related support costs.
Net income was $5.1 million, including the effect of store development expenses, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.07 as compared to $0.09 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted net income was $12.9 million, as compared to $15.0 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.17 as compared to $0.19 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA was $62.9 million as compared to $57.2 million for the same period of 2016.
Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Results
In the forty weeks ended October 8, 2017, net sales were $3,502.7 million, an increase of 4.8% as compared to $3,341.2 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, and a 0.4% increase in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 0.5% increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.1% decrease in comparable average transaction size.
Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $2,716.3 million, an increase of 4.3% as compared to $2,604.5 million for the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner increased 0.1%.
Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $786.3 million, a 6.7% increase as compared to $736.7 million for the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner increased 1.3%.
Net income was $7.6 million, as compared to $13.2 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.10 as compared to $0.17 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted net income was $22.4 million, as compared to $37.1 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.30 as compared to $0.47 for the same period of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA was $135.4 million, as compared to $142.9 million for the same period of 2016.
Growth and Development
During the fiscal third quarter of 2017, the Company opened one new Smart & Final Extra! store, and completed two conversions of legacy Smart & Final stores to the Extra! store format, including one store relocation. The Company also opened two new Cash & Carry banner stores during the quarter. As of October 8, 2017, the Company operated a total of 316 stores, including 183 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 70 legacy format Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry stores.
Operating Stores at Fiscal Quarter End (October 8, 2017)
Smart & Final Banner Stores
Cash & Carry
Banner Stores
Total
Company
Extra!
format
Legacy
format
Total
End of Fiscal 2016
172
74
246
59
305
New stores
7
-
7
4
11
Relocations, net
2
(2)
-
-
-
Conversions
2
(2)
-
-
-
Store closures
-
-
-
-
-
End of 3rd Quarter 2017
183
70
253
63
316
Leverage and Liquidity
As of October 8, 2017, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $683.1 million and cash and cash equivalents were $60.9 million.
For the forty weeks ended October 8, 2017, the Company generated cash from operations of $128.0 million and invested $117.6 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the development of Extra! format stores and to improvements of existing assets.
Outlook
The Company is revising certain elements of its previously issued guidance framework for the full year ending December 31, 2017, as noted in the table below. As a result, the Company is also providing fiscal fourth quarter 2017 guidance.
Previous Full Year
2017 Guidance
Revised Full
Year 2017 Guidance
4th Quarter
2017 Guidance
Comparable store sales growth
1.0% - 1.5%
0.8% - 1.0%
2.50% - 2.75%
Net sales growth
5.5% - 6.0%
5.0% - 5.2%
6.25% - 6.50%
Unit growth (new stores)
15 Smart & Final
Extra!
4 Cash & Carry
14 Smart & Final
Extra!
4 Cash & Carry
7 new Smart & Final
Extra! in quarter
Relocations of existing stores to
Extra! format
3 Smart & Final stores
3 Smart & Final stores
1 store relocation in
quarter
Expansions or conversions of
legacy stores to Extra! format
4 to 5 Smart &
Final stores
5 Smart & Final stores
3 store expansions
in quarter
Adjusted EBITDA
$185 - $190 million
Approximately $185
million
Approximately $49
million
Adjusted net income
$39 - $41 million
$32.5 to $33.5 million
$10 to $11 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.50 - $0.52
Approximately $0.43
Approximately $0.14
Capital expenditures (stores)
$120 - $130 million
$120 - $130 million
$13 - $23 million
Fully diluted weighted average shares
77 million shares
75 million shares
74 million shares
The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $5 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $6 million, share-based compensation expense of approximately $11 million, and $3 million of severance expense. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.
Fiscal Third Quarter Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "For Investors" section of the Company's web site at www.smartandfinal.com.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13671853. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, November 29, 2017.
About Smart & Final
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of October 8, 2017, the Company operated 316 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 145 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Sixteen Weeks Ended
Forty Weeks Ended
October 8, 2017
October 9, 2016
October 8, 2017
October 9, 2016
Net sales
$ 1,457,353
$ 1,394,429
$ 3,502,657
$ 3,341,163
Cost of sales, buying and occupancy
1,243,490
1,191,400
2,993,413
2,852,569
Gross margin
213,863
203,029
509,244
488,594
Operating and administrative expenses
195,285
183,402
474,021
447,303
Income from operations
18,578
19,627
35,223
41,291
Interest expense, net
11,229
9,977
27,738
24,729
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
4,978
-
4,978
Equity in earnings of joint venture
362
502
576
1,230
Income before income taxes
7,711
5,174
8,061
12,814
Income tax (provision) benefit
(2,605)
1,859
(419)
387
Net income
$ 5,106
$ 7,033
$ 7,642
$ 13,201
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
$ 0.18
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,446,404
72,601,724
72,437,033
72,956,554
Diluted
74,253,374
77,705,917
75,588,182
78,468,330
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
October 8, 2017
January 1, 2017
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 60,890
$ 54,235
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $425 and $434 at
October 8, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively
33,889
31,809
Inventories
271,327
278,718
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31,885
48,769
Deferred income taxes
-
22,105
Total current assets
397,991
435,636
Property, plant, and equipment:
Land
10,678
9,106
Buildings and improvements
26,384
17,351
Leasehold improvements
330,341
301,522
Fixtures and equipment
403,967
353,764
Construction in progress
45,817
12,110
817,187
693,853
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
318,072
249,251
499,115
444,602
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of
$16,556 and $13,293 at October 8, 2017 and
January 1, 2017, respectively
17,875
10,392
Other intangible assets, net
364,148
369,519
Goodwill
611,242
611,242
Equity investment in joint venture
15,055
14,366
Other assets
69,988
66,662
Total assets
$ 1,975,414
$ 1,952,419
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 229,470
$ 225,227
Accrued salaries and wages
35,173
31,933
Accrued expenses
103,486
82,925
Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs
65,445
62,352
Total current liabilities
433,574
402,437
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs
617,602
616,588
Deferred income taxes
107,696
129,902
Postretirement and postemployment benefits
112,779
121,409
Other long-term liabilities
145,372
129,834
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 10,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares – none
–
–
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 340,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares - 73,216,516 and 72,930,653
at October 8, 2017 and January 1, 2017, respectively
73
73
Additional paid-in capital
502,617
500,666
Retained earnings
68,396
65,093
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,695)
(13,583)
Total stockholders' equity
558,391
552,249
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,975,414
$ 1,952,419
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Forty Weeks Ended
October 8, 2017
October 9, 2016
Operating activities
Net income
$ 7,642
$ 13,201
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation
44,526
38,421
Amortization
30,522
26,094
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
1,485
2,040
Share-based compensation
8,504
7,248
Deferred income taxes
(506)
(608)
Equity in earnings of joint venture
(576)
(1,230)
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(50)
34
Asset impairment
1,430
790
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
–
4,978
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(3,858)
(3,000)
Inventories
7,391
(21,185)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
16,404
(6,469)
Accounts payable
(758)
11,115
Accrued salaries and wages
3,240
1,681
Other accrued liabilities
12,644
12,905
Net cash provided by operating activities
128,040
86,015
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(107,078)
(113,195)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
1,850
443
Assets acquired in Haggen Transaction
–
(2,235)
Investment in capitalized software
(10,505)
(2,752)
Other
(579)
(2,106)
Net cash used in investing activities
(116,312)
(119,845)
Financing activities
Borrowings on bank line of credit
Issuance of bank debt, net of issuance costs
Issuance of common stock in IPO
Issuance of common stock, other
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,780
3,477
Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of
share-based compensation awards
(1,826)
(652)
Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing
(154)
(8,374)
Borrowings on bank line of credit
63,000
70,000
Payments on bank line of credit
(57,000)
(38,000)
Issuance of bank debt, net of issuance costs
–
30,093
Stock repurchases
(12,873)
(27,998)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(5,073)
28,546
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,655
(5,284)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
54,235
59,327
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 60,890
$ 54,043
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$ 26,191
$ 21,766
Income taxes
$ 1
$ 8,091
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Software development costs incurred but not paid
$ 331
$ 41
Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid
$ 26,093
$ 13,695
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In Thousands)
Smart & Final
Cash & Carry
Corporate /
Other
Consolidated
Sixteen Weeks Ended October 8, 2017
Net sales
$ 1,115,234
$ 342,119
$ -
$ 1,457,353
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
948,476
292,502
2,512
1,243,490
Operating and administrative expenses
145,410
23,972
25,903
195,285
Income (loss) from operations
$ 21,348
$ 25,645
$ (28,415)
$ 18,578
Capital expenditures
$ 38,699
$ 5,201
$ 4,201
$ 48,101
Sixteen Weeks Ended October 9, 2016
Net sales
$ 1,083,437
$ 310,992
$ -
$ 1,394,429
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
922,201
266,238
2,961
1,191,400
Operating and administrative expenses
141,010
21,082
21,310
183,402
Income (loss) from operations
$ 20,226
$ 23,672
$ (24,271)
$ 19,627
Capital expenditures
$ 38,345
$ 3,957
$ 1,914
$ 44,216
Forty Weeks Ended October 8, 2017
Net sales
$ 2,716,337
$ 786,320
$ -
$ 3,502,657
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
2,311,878
675,007
6,528
2,993,413
Operating and administrative expenses
357,112
57,579
59,330
474,021
Income (loss) from operations
$ 47,347
$ 53,734
$ (65,858)
$ 35,223
Capital expenditures
$ 93,503
$ 11,575
$ 12,505
$ 117,583
Forty Weeks Ended October 9, 2016
Net sales
$ 2,604,505
$ 736,658
$ -
$ 3,341,163
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
2,214,012
630,934
7,623
2,852,569
Operating and administrative expenses
344,251
51,132
51,920
447,303
Income (loss) from operations
$ 46,242
$ 54,592
$ (59,543)
$ 41,291
Capital expenditures
$ 105,468
$ 5,843
$ 4,636
$ 115,947
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following tables present reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and net income per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net income per diluted share, for the sixteen-week and forty-week periods ended October 8, 2017 and October 9, 2016.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Sixteen Weeks
Ended October 8,
2017
Sixteen Weeks
Ended October 9,
2016
Forty Weeks
Ended October 8,
2017
Forty Weeks
Ended October 9,
2016
Net income
$ 5,106
$ 7,033
$ 7,642
$ 13,201
Depreciation and amortization
31,052
27,728
75,049
64,515
Interest expense, net
11,229
9,977
27,738
24,729
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,605
(1,859)
419
(387)
EBITDA
49,992
42,879
110,848
102,058
Adjustments to EBITDA
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
1,275
2,283
2,556
6,021
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
830
819
1,458
1,004
Share-based compensation expense (c)
4,199
3,830
8,503
7,248
Non-cash rent (d)
1,917
2,889
5,043
6,258
Pre-opening costs (e)
1,346
917
3,519
16,769
Loss on extinguishment of debt (f)
-
4,978
-
4,978
Other items (g)
3,354
(1,401)
3,435
(1,395)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 62,913
$ 57,194
$ 135,362
$ 142,941
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Sixteen Weeks
Ended October 8,
2017
Sixteen Weeks
Ended October 9,
2016
Forty Weeks
Ended October 8,
2017
Forty Weeks
Ended October 9,
2016
Net income
$ 5,106
$ 7,033
$ 7,642
$ 13,201
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,605
(1,859)
419
(387)
Income before income taxes
7,711
5,174
8,061
12,814
Adjustments to net income
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
1,275
2,283
2,556
6,021
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
830
819
1,458
1,004
Share-based compensation expense (c)
4,199
3,830
8,503
7,248
Non-cash rent (d)
1,917
2,889
5,043
6,258
Pre-opening costs (e)
1,346
917
3,519
16,769
Loss on extinguishment of debt (f)
-
4,978
-
4,978
Other items (g)
3,354
(1,401)
3,435
(1,395)
Adjusted income tax provision
(7,702)
(4,443)
(10,090)
(16,542)
Adjusted net income
$ 12,930
$ 15,046
$ 22,485
$ 37,155
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
Net income per share - basic
$ 0.07
$ 0.10
$ 0.11
$ 0.18
Per share impact of net income adjustments
0.11
0.11
0.20
0.33
Adjusted net income per share - basic
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
$ 0.31
$ 0.51
Net income per share - diluted
$ 0.07
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.17
Per share impact of net income adjustments
0.10
0.10
0.20
0.30
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
$ 0.17
$ 0.19
$ 0.30
$ 0.47
Weighted average shares - basic
72,446,404
72,601,724
72,437,033
72,956,554
Weighted average shares - diluted
74,253,374
77,705,917
75,588,182
78,468,330
(a)
Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs.
(b)
Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges.
(c)
Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program.
(d)
Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense.
(e)
Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising.
(f)
Represents loss on the early extinguishment of debt in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016 in connection with amendments to the Company's Term Loan Facility.
(g)
Represents (i) severance costs in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 8, 2017 and the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016, and (ii) death benefit income from a Company-owned life insurance policy in the sixteen and forty weeks ended October 9, 2016.
