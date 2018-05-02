Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

COMMERCE, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:SFS), the value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 25, 2018.
First Quarter Highlights:
"There are a number of performance highlights to note in the quarter, including a year-over-year net sales increase of 5.1% and over 17% growth in adjusted EBITDA" said David Hirz, president and chief executive officer. "Despite continuing promotional activity within the grocery landscape, we were able to improve our gross margin rate driven by maturing new stores, merchandising initiatives aimed at both household and business customers, and the expansion of our marketing channels. We've also been successfully growing our business customer sales, a key differentiator for us in the market."
Mr. Hirz continued, "E-commerce sales increased over 85%, off a small base, and we have a robust plan for growing our e-commerce capabilities in both banners in 2018, with first quarter accomplishments including the launch of our Shop Smart & Final mobile app. We expect the development of our e-commerce and related offerings will support customer traffic, through both customer acquisition and retention, as adoption of this channel accelerates. Finally, we're excited to announce the transition of the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner to "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores", which we believe better supports our brand messaging and value proposition, and reflects how our customers view us in the market."
In order to aid understanding of the Company's business performance, it has presented results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and has also presented EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share, and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP measures that are explained and reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables included in this release. Where applicable, the results below are first presented on a GAAP basis and then on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.
Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Net sales were $1,016.2 million in the 12-week quarter ended March 25, 2018, representing a 5.1% increase as compared to $967.0 million for the same period of 2017. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.2% increase in comparable store sales and by the net sales contribution of new stores. Comparable store sales growth was comprised of a 2.9% increase in comparable average transaction size, partially offset by a 1.7% decrease in comparable transaction count.
Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $795.2 million, a 4.0% increase as compared to $765.0 million for the same period of 2017. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was flat in the first quarter.
Net sales for Smart Foodservice Warehouse banner stores were $221.0 million, a 9.4% increase as compared to $202.0 million for the same period of 2017. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart Foodservice Warehouse banner was 5.8% in the first quarter.
Gross margin was $146.3 million, a 9.9% increase as compared to $133.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin rate was 14.4% as compared to 13.8% for the same period of 2017. Gross margin rate in the quarter was supported by our strategic sourcing, merchandising and pricing initiatives.
Operating and administrative expenses were $147.4 million, an 8.7% increase as compared to $135.7 million for the same period of 2017. This increase was related to expenses associated with the effect of higher minimum wages, the 15 new stores that opened following the first quarter of 2017 through the end of the first quarter of 2018 and related support costs.
Net loss was $7.1 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.06 per share, for the same period of 2017.
Adjusted net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million, an increase of 17.3% as compared to $24.4 million for the same period of 2017.
Growth and Development
During the fiscal first quarter of 2018, the Company did not open any new stores. Similar to 2017, store openings in 2018 are scheduled for the latter half of the year. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated a total of 323 stores, including 194 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 66 legacy format Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores.
Leverage and Liquidity
As of March 25, 2018, the Company's debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $687.8 million and cash and cash equivalents were $55.8 million.
For the twelve weeks ended March 25, 2018, the Company generated cash from operations of $18.2 million and invested $29.0 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the improvement of existing assets.
Outlook
The Company is maintaining the previously issued guidance for the full year ending December 30, 2018:
Net sales growth
4.0% - 5.0%
Comparable store sales growth
1.0% - 2.0%
Unit growth (new stores)
3-5 Smart & Final Extra! stores
3-5 Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores
Relocations of existing stores to Extra! format
2-3 Smart & Final stores
Expansions or conversions of legacy stores to Extra! format
1-2 Smart & Final stores
Adjusted EBITDA
$180 - $190 million
Adjusted net income
$31 - $35 million
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.42 - $0.47
Capital expenditures (net)
$80 - $90 million
Fully diluted weighted average shares
74 to 75 million
The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share), which exclude certain costs and non-cash costs and provide investors with additional financial measures of the expected operating performance of the Company's business. The primary factors in reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures include the following: pre-opening costs associated with new stores of approximately $3.8 million, non-cash rent related to stores of approximately $2.9 million, share-based compensation expense of approximately $15.5 million, and $3.9 million of store closure expenses. The other amounts needed to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures cannot be quantified and are not available without an unreasonable effort.
Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference call can also be accessed on the "For Investors" section of the Company's web site at www.smartandfinal.com.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available beginning today at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13678813. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, May 16, 2018.
About Smart & Final
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS), is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer, headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. The Company offers quality products in a variety of sizes, saving household, nonprofit and business customers time and money. As of March 25, 2018, the Company operated 323 grocery and foodservice stores under the "Smart & Final," "Smart & Final Extra!" and "Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores" banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. In business for over 146 years, the Company remains committed to giving back to local communities through employee volunteer opportunities and Company donations to local nonprofits.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical information contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. The Company derives many of its forward-looking statements from its operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is difficult to predict the impact of known factors and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. These factors are discussed in the special note concerning "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Business" sections and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Twelve Weeks Ended
March 25, 2018
March 26, 2017
Net sales
$ 1,016,237
$ 967,017
Cost of sales, buying and occupancy
869,975
833,906
Gross margin
146,262
133,111
Operating and administrative expenses
147,430
135,674
Loss from operations
(1,168)
(2,563)
Interest expense, net
9,251
8,174
Equity in earnings of joint venture
577
167
Loss before income taxes
(9,842)
(10,570)
Income tax benefit
2,748
5,978
Net loss
$ (7,094)
$ (4,592)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$ (0.10)
$ (0.06)
Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.06)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
72,231,171
72,287,891
Diluted
72,231,171
72,287,891
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
March 25, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 55,790
$ 71,671
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $175 and $177 at
March 25, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
29,567
33,019
Inventories
287,740
289,712
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
47,926
54,241
Total current assets
421,023
448,643
Property, plant, and equipment:
Land
10,044
10,076
Buildings and improvements
54,771
53,965
Leasehold improvements
350,602
346,181
Fixtures and equipment
428,539
421,912
Construction in progress
15,428
8,242
859,384
840,376
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
359,988
338,149
499,396
502,227
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization of
$17,991 and $17,325 at March 25, 2018 and
December 31, 2017, respectively
25,559
21,984
Other intangible assets, net
360,927
362,536
Goodwill
385,918
385,918
Equity investment in joint venture
15,796
15,380
Other assets
73,456
73,249
Total assets
$ 1,782,075
$ 1,809,937
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 220,690
$ 245,009
Accrued salaries and wages
31,076
36,216
Accrued expenses
107,801
100,639
Current portion of debt, less debt issuance costs
69,613
81,512
Total current liabilities
429,180
463,376
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs
618,194
617,867
Deferred income taxes
37,793
38,095
Postretirement and postemployment benefits
127,574
127,649
Other long-term liabilities
170,235
159,904
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 10,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares – none
–
–
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
Authorized shares – 340,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares - 74,212,215 and 74,120,113
at March 25, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
74
74
Additional paid-in capital
509,654
506,098
Retained deficit
(85,254)
(78,160)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25,375)
(24,966)
Total stockholders' equity
399,099
403,046
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,782,075
$ 1,809,937
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Twelve Weeks Ended
March 25, 2018
March 26, 2017
Operating activities
Net loss
$ (7,094)
$ (4,592)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
13,880
12,783
Amortization
9,412
8,900
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
459
445
Share-based compensation
3,285
1,814
Deferred income taxes
(257)
284
Equity in earnings of joint venture
(577)
(167)
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
(32)
21
Asset impairment
1,425
325
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
3,452
2,663
Inventories
1,972
12,020
Prepaid expenses and other assets
7,520
(11,524)
Accounts payable
(24,319)
(8,453)
Accrued salaries and wages
(5,140)
(487)
Other accrued liabilities
14,209
7,279
Net cash provided by operating activities
18,195
21,311
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(25,478)
(24,570)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment
33
1,785
Investment in capitalized software
(3,523)
(4,524)
Other
(19)
(55)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,987)
(27,364)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
336
2,335
Payment of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of share-based compensation awards
(65)
(106)
Fees paid in conjunction with debt financing
(31)
(31)
Borrowings on bank line of credit
27,000
28,000
Payments on bank line of credit
(39,000)
(22,000)
Cash received from landlord related to financing lease obligations
6,671
-
Stock repurchases
-
(5,995)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(5,089)
2,203
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(15,881)
(3,850)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
71,671
54,235
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 55,790
$ 50,385
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$ 1,116
$ 2,340
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Software development costs incurred but not paid
$ 2,115
$ 344
Construction in progress costs incurred but not paid
14,888
11,537
Property acquired through financing lease obligations
232
-
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Reporting
(In Thousands)
Smart & Final
Smart
Foodservice
Warehouse
Corporate /
Other
Consolidated
Twelve Weeks Ended March 25, 2018
Net sales
$ 795,192
$ 221,045
$ -
$ 1,016,237
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
678,615
189,471
1,889
869,975
Operating and administrative expenses
109,569
17,796
20,065
147,430
Income (loss) from operations
$ 7,008
$ 13,778
$ (21,954)
$ (1,168)
Capital expenditures
$ 23,859
$ 1,270
$ 3,872
$ 29,001
Twelve Weeks Ended March 26, 2017
Net sales
$ 764,969
$ 202,048
$ -
$ 967,017
Cost of sales, distribution and store occupancy
656,792
175,133
1,981
833,906
Operating and administrative expenses
103,906
16,166
15,602
135,674
Income (loss) from operations
$ 4,271
$ 10,749
$ (17,583)
$ (2,563)
Capital expenditures
$ 20,974
$ 2,873
$ 5,247
$ 29,094
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted net income per diluted share) to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to (i) evaluate our operating and financial performance and future prospects, (ii) compare financial results across accounting periods, (iii) better understand the long-term performance of our core business and (iv) evaluate trends in our business, all consistent with how management evaluates such performance and movements. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision (benefit) for income tax, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) per share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average basic shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Use of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
The following tables present reconciliations of net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, and net loss per share to adjusted net income per share and adjusted net loss per diluted share, for the twelve-week period ended March 25, 2018.
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
Twelve Weeks
Ended March 25,
2018
Twelve Weeks
Ended March 26,
2017
Net loss
$ (7,094)
$ (4,592)
Income tax benefit
(2,748)
(5,978)
Loss before income taxes
(9,842)
(10,570)
Adjustments to net loss
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
91
390
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
1,418
328
Share-based compensation expense (c)
3,285
1,815
Non-cash rent (d)
1,203
1,555
Pre-opening costs (e)
(69)
977
Other items (f)
-
56
Adjusted income tax benefit
1,092
3,935
Adjusted net loss
$ (2,822)
$ (1,514)
Adjusted Net Loss Per Share
Net loss per share - basic
$ (0.10)
$ (0.06)
Per share impact of net loss adjustments
0.06
0.04
Adjusted net loss per share - basic
$ (0.04)
$ (0.02)
Net loss per share - diluted
$ (0.10)
$ (0.06)
Per share impact of net loss adjustments
0.06
0.04
Adjusted net loss per share - diluted
$ (0.04)
$ (0.02)
Weighted average shares - basic
72,231,171
72,287,891
Weighted average shares - diluted
72,231,171
72,287,891
Smart & Final Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Twelve Weeks
Ended March 25,
2018
Twelve Weeks
Ended March 26,
2017
Net loss
$ (7,094)
$ (4,592)
Depreciation and amortization
23,292
21,683
Interest expense, net
9,251
8,174
Income tax benefit
(2,748)
(5,978)
EBITDA
22,701
19,287
Adjustments to EBITDA
Net loss from closed stores and exit costs (a)
91
390
Loss from asset dispositions (b)
1,418
328
Share-based compensation expense (c)
3,285
1,815
Non-cash rent (d)
1,203
1,555
Pre-opening costs (e)
(69)
977
Other items (f)
-
56
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 28,629
$ 24,408
(a)
Represents costs associated with store closure and exit costs.
(b)
Represents non-cash loss associated with asset dispositions and impairment charges.
(c)
Represents expenses associated with the Company's equity-based incentive award program.
(d)
Represents non-cash component of recognized rent expense.
(e)
Represents new store and relocation opening costs consisting primarily of rent, utilities, distribution, store labor and advertising.
(f)
Represents severance costs in the twelve week fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2017.
