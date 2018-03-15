30 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Aren’t Soup or Stew

Whoever said that cooking had to be a time consuming, hands-on task never had a slow-cooker! With a Crock-Pot, slow-cooker, or Dutch oven, or Instant Pot cooking is made easy. With slow-cooking, you don’t need much prep time and there’s no need to watch the food while it cooks — and it helps us squeeze a homemade meal into our busy lives.

You can run errands, work, sleep, shower, or do whatever your heart desires, all while your house fills with the smell of the delicious meal in the works. And we do mean delicious — some of the best food is cooked with love low and slow. With a slow-cooker, you can capture those rich layers of flavor without needing to babysit your pots and pans.

And despite what you may have been told, slow-cookers are not just for soups and stews! You can make appetizers, meals, and desserts with this handy kitchen appliance. Plus, it works for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. To keep you inspired, read on for the 30 best slow-cooker recipes that are not soup or stew.

Katie Gray contributed to this story.