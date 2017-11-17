SlimFast® Launches Advanced Energy with an Upbeat New TV Commercial

Energize your weight loss with the New Advanced Energy Shakes and Smoothie Mix.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous for its easy-to-follow diet plan, and for helping millions of Americans lose weight and keep it off for the past 40 years, SlimFast will introduce Advanced Energy with a new exciting TV commercial.

New SlimFast Advanced Energy, with its creamy texture and energy-boosting punch, contains as much caffeine as a cup of coffee and packs in 20g of protein, 24 vitamins and minerals, and 5g of fiber. With only 1g of sugar and 1 net carb, dieters will be delighted with a choice of delicious flavors like Mocha Cappuccino, Caramel Latte, Vanilla, and Rich Chocolate.

"We're super excited about the launch of the new Advanced Energy line because it helps solve one of the biggest problems for dieters – they're tired," SlimFast CEO Chris Tisi explains. "We've listened to our loyal SlimFast users, so we know this to be a challenge. Now people can feel energized while losing weight with new Advanced Energy that has 20g of protein, 1g of sugar, AND as much caffeine as a cup of coffee."

SlimFast devotees and newbies alike will find these new shakes and smoothie mix easy to incorporate into the clinically proven SlimFast Plan – one sensible meal, two SlimFast meal replacements, and three 100-calorie snacks.

Have a super packed schedule and a busy life? Then the ready-to-drink shakes are for you. Prefer to whip up a smoothie in your blender? Then, find the perfect smoothie recipe on SlimFast.com. Try fall-inspired smoothie recipes like Double Hot Chocolate or Mocha Chai.

To announce the launch of this new line, SlimFast created a fun and upbeat commercial that explains the benefits of Advanced Energy. Catch it on your cable network starting today, November 17th.

ABOUT SLIMFAST

SlimFast produces diet products for weight management and health improvement. It offers a clinically proven, easy plan with delicious protein shakes, smoothie mixes, meal replacement bars and cookies, and 100-calorie snacks. The company also provides meal plans, online weight-loss support through its social media and website, with products available through retailers, as well as Amazon.com in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. SlimFast was formerly a subsidiary of The Unilever Group, and was acquired by Kainos Capital in July 2014. Since its new ownership, SlimFast has developed the Advanced Nutrition formula with 20g of protein and only 1g of sugar, as well as indulgent yet healthy 100-calorie snacks for a nutritionally balanced meal plan on-the-go that is as easy as 1-2-3. SlimFast® has 50 clinical trials demonstrating proven weight loss and was awarded The ChefsBest Best Tasking Shake Award for both the Original and Advanced ready-to-drink shakes in 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slimfast-launches-advanced-energy-with-an-upbeat-new-tv-commercial-300559000.html

