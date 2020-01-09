SlimFast Expands Its Best-Selling Line Of Keto Products With 13 New Additions

--SlimFast Keto Line Now Provides 21 products to Kick Off the New Year with one of the Country's Hottest Diets --

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SlimFast, the weight loss brand with the clinically proven plan, which over the course of the last 40 years has helped millions of Americans shed pounds quickly and reliably, announced new product additions to its best-selling Keto line. The products bolster the 2020 SlimFast Keto lineup to 21 total products including ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes, meal replacement bars, snacks, and shake mixes delivering convenience and ease to men and women following the Keto diet.

SlimFast Keto Ambassador Hazely Lopez appeared on ABC's GMA3 to showcase the new line, as well as some easy Keto recipes, underscoring the buzz and rapidly growing popularity of the Keto lifestyle. Watch the clip HERE.

SlimFast Keto combines the effectiveness of the ketogenic diet with the proven power of the SlimFast Plan, which has helped millions of Americans lose weight fast and keep it off for over 40 years. Launched in October of 2018, SlimFast Keto has become the best-selling line of Keto products in the country accounting for 70% of all measured Keto sales in the past four weeks.

In response to incredible consumer demand, the newest products added to the fast-growing lineup include:

The much-anticipated Meal Shakes To-Go: ready-to-drink meal replacement shakes formulated with macros optimized for ketogenic nutrition; available in three delicious flavors: Creamy Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Cream and Creamy Mocha Latte

5 new Keto snacks join the best-selling Peanut Butter Cup: 3 new Fat Bomb flavors including Caramel Nut Cluster, Caramel Cup and Mint Cup. The new form of Keto snack, Fat Bomb Shots are deliciously flavored MCT Oil treats available in 2 flavors: Salted Caramel Crème and Tangy Orange Crème

3 new, indulgent flavors of meal replacement bars join the existing 2: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel Macadamia Nut and Nutty Caramel Nougat

1 new flavor of meal replacement shake mix joins the existing 2: Creamy Coffee Cappuccino gives you energy for hours with as much caffeine as a cup of coffee

And joining the line's plan supplements, Ultra Hydration powder: The unique electrolyte blend with B-complex essential vitamins

The meal replacement shakes and bars, along with the Fat Bomb snacks and other products in the best-selling SlimFast Keto line are formulated on the principles of ketogenic nutrition: high-fat, low-carbohydrate, and moderate-protein. This shifts the body's primary fuel source from carbohydrates to fat.

SlimFast Keto products are available now at national retailers including Walmart, fine grocers like Publix, Kroger, Ahold, Wakefern, HyVee, and Meijer, and online at Amazon.com.

To get started and learn more, click HERE, to get the NEW SlimFast Keto mobile app that includes Keto meal plans, recipes and progress tracking at your fingertips.

About SlimFast

SlimFast was founded in 1977 to help Americans lose weight safely, reliably, deliciously, and with ease, thereby creating the meal-replacement shake category. To date, the SlimFast Plan can boast credit coast-to-coast and around the world, for helping millions to lose weight and keep it off. SlimFast has developed the following product lines: Original, Advanced Nutrition, Advanced Energy, Keto, and Diabetic Weight Loss. SlimFast can point to clinical trials, conducted by independent researchers that demonstrate proven and sustainable weight loss. SlimFast® is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

