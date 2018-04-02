Sizzling Platter and Little Caesars® Expand RESERVE-N-READY(TM) Service to Transform How Customers Pick Up Pizza

Pizza Portal(TM), Restaurant Industry's First, Heated Self-Service Mobile Pick-up Station, Allows Customers to Skip the CounterFirst in Utah to Utilize Newest Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sizzling Platter, the Utah-based restaurant management company with nearly 400 restaurant units globally, is teaming up with Little Caesars, giving its patrons throughout Utah a glimpse into the future by streamlining the process of getting a pizza with a new, customer-focused RESERVE-N-READY™ service – available now at 55 Little Caesars locations which are the first to bring this technology to the state. The service features a breakthrough device called the Pizza Portal™, the FIRST heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station in the quick service restaurant industry.

With this innovation, customers get hot, freshly-prepared, custom products in hand seconds after they walk in the store using state-of-the-art, automated, self-service hot-holding technology. RESERVE-N-READY combines the company's best-in-class convenience with mobile ordering, pre-payment and heated self-service pick up to create an entirely new experience for customers.

In keeping with the convenience Little Caesars is known for, the new RESERVE-N-READY service is aimed at helping customers have an easier and faster way to get pizza. Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app. The app will notify the customer when the order is ready. When the customer arrives to the store, they skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal and input a 3-digit pin or scan a QR code. Then, the door on the customer's secured compartment opens, and they take their hot, fresh order. It's that easy.

Additionally, customers can get any pizza with their choice of toppings, or choose from expanded menu options using the mobile app. All products are prepared just for them with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

"RESERVE-N-READY is a game changer in the restaurant business, aimed to improve the customer experience while delivering convenience and quality," said David Tresko, Director of Marketing for Sizzling Platter. "It's an honor not only to be the first to make our flexible pick-up service available in Utah but also to provide flexibility for customers at 55 of our state's locations."

The Pizza Portal's proprietary technology has been co-developed with Apex Supply Chain Technologies®, the world's leading provider of automated dispensing system, exclusively for Little Caesars.

Little Caesars has a long history of innovation including pioneering a two-for-one pizza deal known as Pizza!Pizza!®, introducing the revolutionary HOT-N-READY® concept, inventing a conveyor oven specially designed to bake pizza, and creating unique products such as Crazy Bread®, Bacon Wrapped DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, ExtraMostBestest™ and more.

Participating Little Caesars locations in Utah that will offer RESERVE-N-READY service in partnership with Sizzling Platter include:

650 East State Road, American Fork, UT 84003

74 500 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

704 South Main Street, Brigham City, UT 84302

184 West Parrish Lane 400 North, Centerville, UT 84014

1580 South State, Clearfield, UT 84015

1933 2000 West, Clinton, UT 84015

683 11400 South, Draper, UT 84020

155 13800 Street, Draper, UT 84020

1100 South Main Street, Heber City, UT 84032

5374 11000 North, Highland, UT 84003

283 North Flint Street, Kaysville, UT 84037

192 North Fairfield, Layton, UT 84041

677 North State Street, Lindon, UT 84042

1430 140 East, Logan, UT 84341

8255 3500 South, Magna, UT 84044

880 5900 South, Murray, UT 84107

2562 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT 84414

689 North Redwood Road, North Sale Lake, UT 84054

3585 South Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84403

460 East 12th Street, Ogden, UT 84404

74 South State Street, Orem, UT 84058

787 Highway 198, Payson, UT 84651

1169 East Main Street, Price, UT 84501

555 100 North, Providence, UT 84332

1256 North State Street, Provo, UT 84604

434 900 East, Provo, UT 84606

178 1500 South, Richfield, UT 84701

5069 13400 South, Riverton, UT 84096

1802 1600 South, Riverton, UT 84065

4862 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067

805 900 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

2301 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109

3422 7800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84121

1625 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

1080 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

3292 Richmond Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

2104 700 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

7890 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094

9205 700 East, Sandy, UT 84070

89 Crossroads Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

11522 4000 West, South Jordan, UT 84009

2572 East South Weber, South Weber, UT 84405

131 1000 North, Suite 100, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

403 South Main Street, Springville, UT 84663

2432 1700 South, Syracuse, UT 84075

3950 5400 South, Taylorsville, UT 84118

4124 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123

235 North Main, Toole, UT 84074

1169 West Highway, Vernal, UT 84078

1650 9000 South, West Jordan, UT 84088

6973 4800 West, West Jordan, UT 84084

7085 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, IT 84084

3961 9000 South, West Jordan, UT 84088

3632 3500 South, West Valley, UT 84120

3380 5600 West, West Valley, UT 84120

Sizzling Platter currently operates in 13 states and multiple countries around the world, with more than 400 units globally. In addition to Little Caesars, Sizzling Platter has four other brands in its concept portfolio, including Dunkin' Donuts, Wingstop, Red Robin and Sizzler.

About Sizzling Platter:

Sizzling Platter is a proven restaurant management company founded in 1963, with more than 400 units globally. We are focused on adding and scaling segment leading concepts in outstanding demographic areas across US and select international markets. We have become a preferred partner for high growth, high return on capital brands looking to scale in our footprints. We strive to build lifetime guests across our concept portfolio utilizing lean enterprise techniques and technology to achieve operational excellence. We apply our systems, process, human capital, and passion for the restaurant business to quickly build scale within our target markets. For more information visit www.sizzlingplatter.com.

About Little Caesars Pizza:

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars® is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States1. Founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world2 with stores in 22 countries and territories worldwide, including in each of the 50 U.S. states.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for ten years in a row3. Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, dough made fresh daily in the stores and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 58 years of experience in the nearly $135 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

