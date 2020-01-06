Sizzler® to Host Grand Reopening Celebration for Palmdale, California Community

- America's Family Casual Steakhouse Offers Signature Craft Salad Bar for Only $4.99 From Jan. 10 Through 12 -

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizzler®, the family-casual steakhouse known for its U.S.D.A. Choice steaks and Craft Salad Bar, announced the grand re-opening of its Palmdale, California restaurant. Located at 853 W. Palmdale Blvd., the restaurant will celebrate by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony with Palmdale city officials and Sizzler executives on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Additionally, Sizzler is offering their signature Craft Salad Bar for a special price of $4.99 for all guests who visit the restaurant between Jan. 10 through 12. Sizzler's craft salad bar is unlike any other, with 50 incredibly fresh produce items that allow guests to build the custom salad of their dreams. In addition, the craft salad bar also includes a selection of Sizzler's seasonal salads and hot appetizers.

"Sizzler has been a part of the Palmdale community for 15 years, so we're excited to showcase our newly renovated restaurant to our longtime guests," said Chris Perkins, chief services officer at Sizzler. "As a special thank you to all of those who patiently awaited our return, we're offering Sizzler's signature Craft Salad Bar for only $4.99."

Sizzler was established in 1958 as "Sizzler Family Steakhouse" in Culver City, California by founders Del and Helen Johnson. Now, the brand has more than 120 locations across 10 states, including Puerto Rico.

The Sizzler of Palmdale will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information on Sizzler, or to find a location near you, please visit Sizzler.com. Follow Sizzler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Sizzler

Sizzler® is where America comes for great food and value. From U.S.D.A. Choice steaks cut fresh in-house every day to fresh seafood, salads and soups, all of Sizzler's delicious menu items are created from scratch in real kitchens.

Innovator of the new "Family Casual" segment, guests order and pay in line then relax at a table or booth while their food is delivered to them. While waiting, guests can enjoy Sizzler's world famous, signature Cheese Toast and comprehensive craft salad bar. Sizzler's craft salad bar is unlike any other, with 50 incredibly fresh produce items that allow guests to build the custom salad of their dreams. In addition, the craft salad bar also includes a selection of Sizzler's seasonal salads and hot appetizers.

Sizzler's menu includes grilled-to-order U.S.D.A Choice tri tip and rib eye steaks cooked over an open flame, fresh ground beef burgers, ribs, chicken and an assortment of fresh seafood, including sustainable Salmon. To complement your meal, select locations also serve beer and wine. For more information on where you can visit one of our 120 locations across 10 states, including Puerto Rico, please visit www.sizzler.com.

