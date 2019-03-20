Sixth Annual 'Fish To Fork' Culinary Weekend Returns To Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

The Elevated Culinary Experience Features an All-Female Chef Lineup This Mother's Day Weekend



AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort announces the dates for its sixth annual "Fish to Fork" culinary weekend, May 9-12, 2019. This year's event is sure to please as it celebrates Mother's Day weekend with an all-female chef lineup. The resort will welcome visitors for a one of a kind "dock-to-dish" experience where they can unleash their inner foodie.

In its sixth year, Fish to Fork welcomes a brand new lineup of all-star female chefs. Each chef will bring their unique styles to the event's festivities, and three-time Fish to Fork competitor Kathleen Blake, owner and chef of The Rusty Spoon in Orlando, Fla., is making her return to the competition as emcee, together with Kate Harris of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Alongside breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and shady tree canopies, chefs from across the country will showcase their fishing and culinary skills in a one-of-a-kind event. The three-day culinary event takes attendees through a gastronomic experience that culminates in a final chef showdown where a live vote from event guests will declare a well-deserved winner.

This year's competitors include:

Whitney Otawka , culinary director, Greyfield Inn (Cumberland Island, Ga.)

Otawka is a published cookbook author who has appeared on Top Chef and was named a Rising Star Chef in Atlanta .

Otawka is a published cookbook author who has appeared on Top Chef and was named a Rising Star Chef in . Maneet Chauhan , executive chef, Chauhan Ale & Masala House ( Nashville, Tenn. )

Chauhan is a winner of the James Beard Award of Excellence and has appeared on the television programs "Chopped," "Iron Chef" and "The Next Iron Chef."

Chauhan is a winner of the Award of Excellence and has appeared on the television programs "Chopped," "Iron Chef" and "The Next Iron Chef." Alexia Gawlak , chef and partner, Swine & Sons ( Orlando, Fla. )

Gawlak has contributed to Orlando's food scene for over 20 years, and is a champion of local cuisine.

Gawlak has contributed to food scene for over 20 years, and is a champion of local cuisine. Kerri Rogers , executive chef, Bellwether ( Jacksonville, Fla. )

Rogers is known for her culinary creativity when it comes to creating inspiring dishes with North Florida flavor and ingredients.

Rogers is known for her culinary creativity when it comes to creating inspiring dishes with flavor and ingredients. Kelly Franz , executive chef, Magnolias ( Charleston, SC )

Franz is a member of the Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier and was runner-up in season 6 of Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Bite Club" in 2018.

Franz is a member of the Charleston Chapter of d'Escoffier and was runner-up in season 6 of Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "Bite Club" in 2018. Stacy Cogswell ( Boston, Mass. )

Cogswell is a native New Englander who is the author of The New England Cookbook along with starring in season 12 of Bravo's "Top Chef."

"We are so excited to host this phenomenal group of female chefs who will bring their unique styles to their dishes and put their unmatched skills to the test," said Executive Chef Todd Ruiz. "The food served at Fish to Fork will not only be a great representation of Amelia Island, but how the island's resources can be turned into something beautiful and special."

On Friday, May 10, each chef will embark on a fishing excursion in collaboration with Amelia Island charter captains. This is in anticipation of the Main Event on Saturday, May 11 from 6pm-9:30pm, where their catch-of-the-day will be a transformed into a signature dish for judging. Later in the evening, two teams of three chefs will compete in the Team Challenge to create dishes that utilize a surprise secret ingredient unveiled before the challenge commences.

During the evening, guests will taste and vote on the items prepared during both the Individual Challenge and Team Challenge to determine the winners. The competing chefs will also vote to determine the Chef's Choice winner.

VIP, Weekend and Main Event travel packages are available for purchase offering varying amenities, accommodations and tickets. To book a travel package, to purchase tickets to the Main Event (available for $135 plus fees each) and for more information visit www.FishToForkWeekend.com or call 1-888-261-6161.

Travelers looking to experience this one-of-a-kind culinary event can take advantage of the "Fish to Fork" travel package. Timed with this gastronomic event, the property is offering several travel packages (all based on double occupancy).

Fish to Fork VIP Package: May 9-12, from $2,528 per room, plus taxes and fees

3 nights luxurious oceanfront accommodations

Thursday night dinner for two

Friday fishing or chef-prepared lunch for two

Friday night dinner for two

Saturday lunch for two

Two tickets to the 6th Annual Fish to Fork Saturday Night's Main Event with reserved seating

Sunday morning breakfast for two

Island Hopper (golf cart) throughout stay

Valet Parking

Waived Resort Fee

Fish to Fork Weekend Package: May 10-12, from $1,503 per room, plus taxes and fees

2 nights luxurious oceanfront accommodations

Friday night dinner for two

Saturday lunch for two

Two tickets to the 6th Annual Fish to Fork Saturday Night's Event

Fish to Fork Main Event Package: May 11-12, from $639 per room, plus taxes and fees

1 night of luxurious oceanfront accommodations

Two tickets to the 6th Annual Fish to Fork Saturday Night's Main Event

About Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort at 39 Beach Lagoon Road in Amelia Island, Fla. is just north of Jacksonville and nestled between the Atlantic Ocean, lush marshlands and the Intracoastal Waterway. Alongside 3.5 miles of secluded and quiet beaches, the property is situated on 1,350 acres. The resort features 402 oceanfront guest rooms and suites; over 350 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas; 80,000 square feet of meeting space; 10 dining options; the largest oceanfront poolscape in Northeast Florida; 36 holes of championship golf; 23 tennis courts; a fitness center; a luxurious full-service spa and salon; a shopping village with 14 boutiques; and numerous other recreational activities. For more information, visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation, call 1-888-261-6161 or follow Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort at Facebook.com/OmniAmeliaIsland, Instagram.com/Omni_AIP and Twitter.com/Omni_AIP.

