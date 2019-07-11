Six Post Consumer Brands Leaders Recognized Among "Top Women in Grocery" by Progressive Grocer Magazine

LAKEVILLE, Minn., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Post Consumer Brands leaders were recently named to Progressive Grocer magazine's 2019 "Top Women in Grocery" list for outstanding contributions to the retail food industry.

Roxanne Bernstein, chief marketing officer, and Roxanne Davis, vice president, general manager and integration lead, were recognized in the "senior-level executive" category. Dana Hecht, senior account manager; Jackie Penner, trade and customer development support manager; Carmen Pina, senior retail sales representative; and Cindy Jo Schneider, senior account manager, were honored in the "rising stars" category.

"It is a testament to the breadth of talent at Post Consumer Brands that we have six women on the 'Top Women in Grocery' list," said Howard Friedman, president and CEO of Post Consumer Brands. "Each of these honorees works hard day in and day out to help make the company better and ensure we're meeting the needs of our customers and consumers every day. We congratulate them on their achievements and this well-deserved recognition."

Now in its 13th year, Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery awards program has grown to become the retail food industry's premier women's leadership recognition platform. The program recognizes outstanding female leaders within the retailer and supplier communities and the critical roles they serve in their companies, communities and the industry at large. A complete list of the winners can be found in the magazine's June 2019 issue. Winners also will be honored at an awards ceremony Nov. 7 in Orlando.

About the Post Consumer Brand "Top Women in Grocery" Honorees

Roxanne Bernstein brings a 24-year track record of strong cross-functional leadership, innovative problem-solving and commitment to developing talent to her role as chief marketing officer at Post Consumer Brands. Prior to joining the company in 2016, Bernstein was the chief marketing officer at Heritage Home Group. Earlier in her career, she held senior marketing positions at Kraft Foods and the Kellogg Company. Bernstein holds a bachelor's degree in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master's degree in business administration from Colorado State University .

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., (NYSE: PHI) formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

