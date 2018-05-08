  1. Home
Sino Agro Food, Inc. Schedules Conference Call

From www.prnewswire.com by Sino Agro Food
GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), a specialized investment company focused on protein food including seafood and cattle, schedules a conference call.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 CET to discuss fiscal year 2017 results and first quarter 2018 results, as well as update or explain a number of strategic and operational items.

Earnings Call Information

The Company will host an earnings call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT/16:00 CET to discuss financial results.

Please submit questions by email to info@sinoagrofood.com. These will be organized and answered on the call.

To listen to the conference call please use the following information:

SIAF Results Call Information

Date: May 29, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM, EDT/16:00 PM CET

 

Participant Dialing Instructions:

SE:       +46 8 5059 63 06

UK:      +44 203 139 48 30

 

NO:      +47 23 50 05 59 

CN:      +86 400 681 54 21

 

US:      + 1 (866) 928-7517 

Conference PIN code: 80849742# The earnings call will also be available over the web.To access, click the following link: Sino Agro Results Conference Call  

CONTACT:

Peter Grossman

Investor Relations

1 (775) 901-0344

info@sinoagrofood.com

Todd Fromer / Elizabeth Barker

1 (212) 896-1215 / 212-896-1203

SIAF@kcsa.com

Nordic Countries

+46 (0)8 120 558 30 

info-se@sinoagrofood.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food-inc-schedules-conference-call,c2516928

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/13869/2516928/838201.pdf

PDF

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-agro-food-inc-schedules-conference-call-300644967.html

SOURCE Sino Agro Food

