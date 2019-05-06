Sino Agro Food. Inc Provides 2018 Annual Result CEO Prepared Remarks and Q & A
GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), operates in the People's Republic of China, and focuses on the production and distribution of high protein food including seafood and cattle.
Please view these links to the 2018 annual results Prepared Remarks by SIAF's CEO, Mr. Solomon Lee, as well as answers to questions submitted by shareholders.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food--inc-provides-2018-annual-result-ceo-prepared-remarks-and-q---a,c2805027
The following files are available for download:
|
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13869/2805027/a3b2bba41b6261ea.pdf
|
2018 Annual QandA
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/13869/2805027/946a7930ef613bfb.pdf
|
2018 Annual Prepared Remarks
CONTACT:
Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
1 (775) 901-0344
info@sinoagrofood.com
Nordic Countries
+46 (0) 760 495 885
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-agro-food-inc-provides-2018-annual-result-ceo-prepared-remarks-and-q--a-300844705.html
SOURCE Sino Agro Food