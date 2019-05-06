  1. Home
Sino Agro Food. Inc Provides 2018 Annual Result CEO Prepared Remarks and Q & A

By
Sino Agro Food

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF) (OSE: SIAF-ME), operates in the People's Republic of China, and focuses on the production and distribution of high protein food including seafood and cattle.

Please view these links to the 2018 annual results Prepared Remarks by SIAF's CEO, Mr. Solomon Lee, as well as answers to questions submitted by shareholders.

https://news.cision.com/sino-agro-food/r/sino-agro-food--inc-provides-2018-annual-result-ceo-prepared-remarks-and-q---a,c2805027

The following files are available for download:

 

CONTACT:

Peter Grossman
Investor Relations
1 (775) 901-0344  
info@sinoagrofood.com

Nordic Countries
+46 (0) 760 495 885

 

