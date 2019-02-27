Sino Agro Food Inc. Applies to Delist From the Merkur Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCQX: SIAF | OSE: SIAF-ME), is an agricultural technology company focused on high protein food including seafood and cattle.

Sino Agro Food inc. has applied to the Oslo Stock Exchange for a delisting from the Merkur Market. The regulatory burden and general expense of maintaining a listing in two markets is not practical, particularly given the current market capitalization of the Company. Should the Oslo Stock Exchange approve the application for delisting, the Company will provide further information about how the Company's shareholders can transfer their current holdings to DTC for trading on the OTCQX-Premier.

