Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song

YAKIMA, Wash., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Opal Apples, the naturally non-browning, non-GMO apple, has announced a brand new creative contest for consumers. Called "SupercrispiOpalicious," the contest challenges fans to create and perform their own original song on video about how and why they love Opal Apples.

Now through March 11, 2018, contestants can enter by submitting a video that's between 30 seconds and one minute in length via the web contest form (www.opalapples.com/contest). Videos must include a visible Opal Apple, and reference to the words "sweet" and one of the following: "crispy," "crisp," "crunch," "crunchy," and/or "yellow," but otherwise, creative liberties are encouraged!

A panel of judges will select three finalists and post them to the contest page (www.opalapples.com/contest) on March 17, 2018 for public viewing and voting through March 30, 2018. A winner will be chosen by an Opal Apples panel of judges, based on a mix of public vote, musicality and originality. The winners – Grand Prize, First Place and one Runner Up – will be announced via the contest webpage (www.opalapples.com/contest) on April 2, 2018.

What does the public stand to gain by submitting a SupercrispiOpalicious video? Grand Prize winners win a trip for two – including round-trip airfare - to New York City, complete with four-days and three nights accommodations at The Kimberly Hotel, two Broadway show tickets, and one $1,200 pre-paid gift card for trip expenses and additional fun. The First Prize winner will receive a gift card for $500, and the Runner-Up will receive $250. Bragging rights not included.

For more information on the Opal Apples SupercrispiOpalicious contest, including full contest guidelines, prize details and terms and conditions, please visit opalapples.com/contest.

About Opal Apples:

Opal apple is the crispy, sweet, naturally non-browning and Non-GMO apple. Grown only in Washington by Broetje Orchards, this Golden Delicious-Topaz cross apple variety was introduced by FirstFruits Marketing in 2010 to wide consumer and media acclaim. Its distinctive color, flavor and texture are not the only qualities that make this product unique: Opal apple was created to make a difference in communities across the nation. Every year, FirstFruits Marketing donates a percentage of sales of every case of apples to worthy organizations that address issues like hunger, food safety, sustainability and the environment. UEB 32642 variety apples are grown exclusively by Broetje Orchards and distributed under the OPAL® brand name by FirstFruits Marketing in North America.

